In Class AA Region 4 Section 1, where the top four teams are mostly even and where seeding doesn’t mean much, the margin for error is razor thin.
So, on the road on Wednesday, against one of the top pitchers in the state, third-seeded Sissonville figured the best way to combat that was to not make any. And it was just enough to register a pivotal win.
The Indians’ Madison Legg outdueled second-seeded Nitro’s Lena Elkins, twirling a complete-game, three-hit shutout with six strikeouts, no walks and no hit batsmen in front of a spotless defense as Sissonville registered a 1-0 win to stay afloat in the winners bracket.
Elsewhere, fourth-seeded Point Pleasant went on the road and upset top-seeded Winfield 2-1, creating some unlikely scenarios. The Wildcats (19-7) host Poca in an elimination game on Thursday with the winner advancing to play another elimination game at Winfield.
Sissonville (15-4), meanwhile, earned another unlikely home game and will host the Black Knights Friday with control of the section on the line.
In terms of seeding, Wednesday’s results were unexpected, but in reality, anything could and already did happen in a section with four teams that are all state-tournament caliber.
“It’s the toughest section in the state,” Sissonville coach Travis Hill said. “I told the girls before the game it’s going to be limited to errors; who makes the least amount of errors.”
And that was Sissonville, though Nitro made just one and it didn’t factor into the decision, but Legg certainly did. On both ends.
Building on what has already been a remarkable season in which she has tossed all 1151/3 Sissonville innings, Legg kept the Wildcats off balance all night, mixing five pitches and pounding the inside and outside corners. The Wildcats got just two runners to second base and none to third, but Legg was up to the task both times, striking out the side in the third inning and punching out Avery Sayre in the fifth to end both threats.
“Madison — freakin’ machine again,” Hill said. “Madison just couldn’t let off all the way through. She had to keep hitting her spots.”
And then, she hit the softball at the most crucial time.
Kya Hampton led off the top of the fourth with a double and advanced to third on a 4-3 fielder’s choice off the bat of Aly Soblit. Legg followed, lifting a fly ball into right field that Sayre made a nice play on, but it was deep enough to get Hampton home, and that was that. Legg also singled in the game as part of a five-hit night for the Indians while Emma Meade finished 2 for 4.
Nitro’s Sydni Cawley hit a two-out single in the seventh, but Legg coaxed a 6-3 groundout from Olivia Lewis to end an offensively challenged night for the Wildcats.
“Legg threw well tonight,” Nitro coach Mike Taylor said. “She hits her spots, doesn’t walk a lot of kids and she jammed us today. She caught us up on the plate and we didn’t barrel anything hard. It was all on our hands and we didn’t adjust.”
It was just the latest chapter in a crazy-close recent history between the two. COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 slate, but going back to 2019 the teams have played seven games. Sissonville has won four, Nitro three and six of them have been decided by one run with the other being a 5-3 win for the Wildcats.
In 2019, it was Sissonville that won both regular-season matchups, getting the section’s No. 1 seed before fourth-seeded Nitro went on to win the section with two wins in three matchups against the Indians along the way.
This year, Nitro won the regular-season battle 5-4, but the Indians had two years to think about Wednesday night’s game and when the chance finally presented itself, Sissonville was flawless.
“COVID got us last year and coming into this year, we were still feeding off of those loses,” Hill said. “We beat them twice in the regular season and we just couldn’t finish when it counted. That’s kind of our message this year — finish.”
Nitro went on to make the state tournament in 2019 and has nearly its entire roster back from that run. But the road got a lot longer Wednesday night.
“It’s not the spot we want to be in, but it’s where we are,” Taylor said. “We’ve just got to battle. I love our kids, I love our team and I believe in us.”
Elkins registered nine strikeouts and walked three in the tough-luck loss. Nitro third baseman Jordan Nelson was injured during a second-inning at-bat as she was hit on the hand while swinging. Taylor said he expected her to play on Thursday.