On Tuesday, a young and rapidly maturing Herbert Hoover lineup went the final four innings without striking out, getting deep into counts and fouling off a plethora of two-strike pitches.
Unfortunately for the Huskies, they were up against the pitcher in the Kanawha Valley who’s likely least concerned with pitch counts.
That’s Sissonville junior Madison Legg, a rubber-armed workhorse who had tossed all 691/3 innings for the Indians (8-3) this season heading into Wednesday’s games. That’s nothing new as Legg hurled 175 of Sissonville’s 2051/3 innings as a freshman two seasons ago, going 22-8 with a 1.76 ERA and 200 strikeouts along the way.
Despite being pushed on Tuesday, Legg never flinched, eventually helping push the Indians to a 3-2 win. Gritty performances like Tuesday’s have become the norm.
“She’s a workhorse and she’s just an awesome pitcher and an awesome person,” Sissonville coach Travis Hill said. “She hits it hard in the offseason. She’s conditioned for this.”
“I’m just used to it now,” Legg added.
With the win over Hoover (14-3), Legg and the Indians set some perhaps even more impressive marks. Legg improved to 3-0 against the Huskies in her career while the rest of the pitchers of record Hoover has faced since a win over Chapmanville in the 2017 state title game are a combined 1-83. All three of the Indians’ victories have come in the one-run variety, including a 9-8 conquest in 2019 that snapped a 45-game win streak for the three-time Class AA state champions.
Legg’s debut season was enough to earn her a second-team All-State nod, but her game and responsibilities have come a long way despite her sophomore season being scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One major difference is that this season Legg, who didn’t bat in 2019 in favor of a designated hitter, is batting this season and having success.
Her .455 batting average from the cleanup spot leads the team and she’s added a pair of doubles and a home run thus far. Her pitching numbers, meanwhile, are trending upward even from 2019’s impressive debut as she’s struck out hitters at a higher clip (94 total, 1.4 per inning) and improved on her ERA (1.51).
Hill believes that her insertion into the lineup has helped her game across the board.
“I think that helps her confidence too being in the batter’s box,” Legg said. “I think she’s pitching better now than she did then. I just think putting her in the box and letting her bat helps her all-around game from what I’ve seen.”
Within the framework of the team, Legg has gone from a freshman trying to carve out a place to a junior who — on a team with just one senior, shortstop Aly Soblit — is now one of the unquestioned leaders. Everything in 2021 has been an adjustment, and becoming a leader is one characteristic that Legg and Hill agree has come naturally.
“I think everybody in the infield has a huge part of the leadership and I feel like I have just as much as Aly or [junior first baseman] Gracelyn [Hill] has,” Legg said.
While Sissonville seems to have had Hoover’s number the last couple of years, the Indians are still very much striving to get to where the Huskies have been — atop the Class AA heap.
That quest ended on a heartbreaking note in 2019 as the Indians fell at home in a 2-1 sectional final to Nitro, with the Wildcats eventually advancing to the state tournament. Sissonville was the top seed and had the bases loaded with no outs in a tie game in the bottom of the sixth inning but couldn’t capitalize, and instead watched as Nitro scratched out a run in the top of the seventh on a single and then a collision at first base.
“We’re ready to get that back,” Legg said.
The Indians have waited two seasons to do so. Like most teams, those two seasons have brought with them plenty of turnover and left a roster that was a bit rusty to start the year.
“I think in the beginning it was a little bit of catch-up, and then the more we’ve played, we’re getting used to it,” Legg said. “We’ve definitely lost some people, but we’ve definitely gained some people too.”
Even during this season, the schedule has been bumpy for the Indians, which had to take a couple of weeks off due to a COVID outbreak. During that time, Legg was suffering through an unrelated illness. Yet, with sectionals slated to start on May 31, time is running out for teams to hit their stride.
Unsurprisingly, Legg remains confident in herself and her team to be able to do just that. After all, workloads have become routine for Legg, and like any good pitcher, she’s worried only about the next pitch and the next game.
“We’re a little behind,” Legg admitted. “But I’m feeling pretty good about what’s going to happen. I think our team is going to pull through and make some good things happen.”