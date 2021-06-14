MADISON — Sissonville took game one of the Class AA Region 4 championship series Monday evening, as it went on the road and defeated Scott 4-1.
The Indians (18-4) are now one game away from advancing to next week’s state tournament as they will return home to play Game 2 on Tuesday, in what will be an elimination game for the Skyhawks (16-7).
“We’ve got to do a better job of putting pressure on them tomorrow,” Scott coach Eric Harper said. “If we can’t put pressure on them at the plate, then it’s not going to be good. We’ve got a game plan for tomorrow and I feel good about it. I think we are going to go up to Sissonville and come out of there with the win.”
In Monday’s game, Sissonville capitalized on a trio of Scott errors as three of its four runs in the game were unearned.
The Indians scored the game’s first run in the top of the second as courtesy runner Destiny Phillips came in to score after Kenzie Raines was able to reach safely on an error by the Scott infield.
The score remained the same until the Sissonville half of the fourth as Gracelyn Hill drew a leadoff walk, advanced to second on a passed ball, moved to third on a groundout, and then came in to score on an RBI single from Abigail Bailey to make it 2-0.
The Skyhawks scored their lone run in the bottom half of the fourth as Jayden Elkins lined a hard hit single to left, stole second and third and scurried in to score after a throwing error by the Sissonville catcher to trim the lead to 2-1.
Sissonville coach Travis Hill’s club added insurance runs in both the sixth and seventh to push the final margin to 4-1.
In the top of the sixth, Hill doubled to lead off the inning and scored when Raines lined a hard single into left centerfield.
In the top of the seventh, Kya Hampton singled with one out and advanced to third on an error in the Scott outfield. Hampton came in to score the game’s final run after winning pitcher Madison Legg helped her own cause with a two-out RBI double down the right-field line.
Legg was sharp all night long in the circle as she kept the Hawks hitters off balance, pitching a complete game and only allowing the one unearned run on just three hits to go with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Scott sophomore Tatum Halley ended as the tough-luck loser as she also pitched a complete game and was tagged for four runs, one earned, on eight hits with six K’s and four walks.
Despite the win, Hill knows his team can perform better than it did Monday, particularly at the plate.
“I don’t think we hit the ball very well tonight,’’ Hill said, “but like I told the girls, the last four to five games we was really hitting the ball well. I don’t know what wasn’t clicking, but we just wasn’t hitting the ball like we have been. But we’re happy to get out of here with the win and go home and hopefully finish it up tomorrow.”
Eight different players had hits for the Indians, with Hill and Legg recording the only extra-base hits. Kirsten Arthur had a double for the Hawks and Elkins and Hannah Price both had singles.
The win improves Sissonville to 2-0 against Scott this season as the Indians also won 10-0 on May 29.