For the first time since 2015, the Sissonville softball team has played its way back to the state tournament.
The Indians took care of business, defeating Scott 6-1 at home Tuesday to sweep the Class AA Region 4 tournament and nail down a state berth.
“It’s huge. We haven’t advanced to state in six years,” said Indians coach Travis Hill. “We’ve got a pretty good tradition here at Sissonville with the seven state championships and we’re just trying to bring back those glory days. We’re real excited, this is a great group of girls and I couldn’t ask for anything more out of them.”
The Indians (19-4) face Region 2 champion Herbert Hoover (24-3) in the opening round of the Class AA state tournament next Tuesday afternoon at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
Sissonville handed the Huskies two of their three losses during the regular season, winning 2-1 on May 12 and 3-2 on May 18.
In game two of the region final on Tuesday, visiting Scott went to work in the top of the first inning as Hannah Price singled and Emily Scott walked to put the first two runners on base.
Jayden Elkins sacrificed them to second and third and then cleanup batter Dailan Adkins ripped a single into left field to score Price. Scott attempted to score on the play from second base but Sissonville left fielder Kenzie Raines fired a perfect throw to catcher Autumn Bailey to nab Scott and keep the score at 1-0.
Sissonville wasted no time getting that run back and then some in the bottom of the first. Emma Meade doubled to start the attack and was followed by back-to-back RBI singles from Kya Hampton and Aly Soblet as the Indians took a 2-1 lead.
Later in the inning with two out, Bailey connected on an 0-1 pitch and drove it out of the park to deep center field for a two-run home run as the Indians pushed the lead to 4-1.
“The bats came alive at the start today, we were a little off at the plate [Monday] and I think it was due to the long layoff between games,” Hill said. “We got a little bit off of game speed, but once we got that game in yesterday, it really got us back into a rhythm.”
Sissonville added a run in the bottom of the third on an RBI double from Bailey and then winning pitcher Madison Legg made the score 6-1 in the fifth when she led off the inning with a solo home run to left field.
Legg held the Skyhawks to only one run for the second consecutive game. She gave up seven hits and struck out five batters in the Tuesday’s win.
“She’s a machine, she’s a great kid,” Hill said of his junior pitcher. “And then Aly Soblit made three ESPN Top 10-worthy plays last night and then made two more tonight. Just an out-of-body experience, that’s what it takes.”
Soblit made three diving catches from her shortstop position on Monday night and then turned in another diving snag on a backhand stop in the hole that thwarted a Scott rally and saved a run late in the game.
Tatum Halley was the losing pitcher for Scott as she was tagged for six runs (five earned) on seven hits while striking out four and walking three.
With the loss, coach Eric Harper’s Skyhawks saw their season come to a close with a record of 16-8. They will return all but two players next season, as they will say goodbye to seniors Emily Scott and Kirsten Arthur.