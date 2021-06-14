While baseball and softball have turned into more of a power game with home runs and strikeouts, the Herbert Hoover softball team showed that small ball and putting the ball in play is still an effective way to win.
Hoover showed off its fundamentals in earning a 4-1 come-from-behind victory over Lincoln in game one of the best-of-three Class AA Region 2 series Monday in Falling Rock.
The Huskies (23-3) will look to close out the series when they travel to Shinnston to face Lincoln (24-2) on Tuesday, leading 1-0 in the series in their quest to win their fourth straight state title.
Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning with Lincoln pitcher Delaney Haller rolling, Hoover coach Missy Smith decided to go with a different approach, and it paid dividends for the Huskies.
Sydney Shamblin led off the inning with a bunt single and Josi Fox followed with a bunt of her own, resulting in an error by the Lincoln third baseman, leading to two on and no outs.
Emma Veltri next dropped down a sacrifice bunt, giving the Huskies runners on second and third with one out. Leadoff hitter Brooklyn Huffman hit a sacrifice fly to center field to tie the game at 1-all.
“Against a good pitcher like they have, you have to put the ball in play and make their defense make plays,” Smith said. “We hit the ball hard but they made some plays, so we thought, 'Why not try some small ball?' It can spark you and it definitely did.
“Our girls understand that bunting isn’t a punishment. They all can hit but sometimes bunting is what needs to happen. They are selfless and give themselves up for the betterment of the team, and that is what makes them great.”
Still tied in the sixth inning, Hoover continued its momentum from the previous frame. The first two batters reached on a single and another Lincoln error, the Cougars' fourth of the game.
Haller was able to retire the next two Huskies before Shamblin delivered the biggest hit of the game. The sophomore blasted a shot to deep center field on which the Lincoln outfielder came in before retreating, but not before it fell for a two-run double, giving Hoover a 3-1 lead.
“I was grateful she came up in that spot,” said Smith of Shamblin. “I always believe she can get a hit. She came through when she needed to. She got a pitch she could hit and jumped all over it.”
Shamblin was a little surprised it fell for a hit, but was happy that it did in giving Hoover the lead.
“I wasn’t expecting it to fall,” Shamblin said. “I thought she was going to catch it but when she didn’t, I just took off running as fast as I could. It felt great because I had been in a little bit of a slump lately.”
After the big hit by Shamblin, Fix, the No. 8 hitter in the Huskies lineup, delivered an RBI single to give Hoover an insurance run and a 4-1 lead.
Smith was proud of the fact that the bottom of the lineup came up with clutch hits for the Huskies with Shamblin, the No. 7 hitter, delivering two hits, including the one that put Hoover ahead. Fix and the No. 9 hitter Veltri had hits, too.
“It takes the pressure off of everybody,” Smith said. “There isn’t one player that feels like they have to carry the weight the whole time. When everyone is getting hits, you don’t feel as much pressure at the plate. Once it snowballs, we are hard to stop.”
It didn’t take long for Lincoln to strike first as the Cougars scored a run in the top of the first. Haller started off the game with a single, moved to second on a groundout and scored with two outs when Destiny Cunningham delivered an RBI single.
That was the only run Lincoln would get as Hoover pitcher Grayson Buckner settled in after that. Buckner only allowed three hits, none after the third inning.
Lincoln coach Yancey Weaver was proud of his Cougars for playing right with the three-time defending state champions, but knew his team committing five errors was tough to overcome.
“Against a good team like Hoover, you can’t make mistakes like that,” Weaver said. “A couple errors and that was the difference in the game. We played right with them, and can play against anybody in the state. I just told them to keep believing and don’t count yourselves out.”