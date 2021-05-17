Packing a 60-plus-mph fastball and a commitment to the University of Kentucky as a 12-year-old, Tayven Stephenson was making waves in the area softball community, even as a preteen.
Now, after her freshman year was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those waves — a combination of raw talent and ever-sharpening skills — are crashing home in opponent batters boxes.
Joining senior hurler Kendal Stoffel to create one of the most feared 1-2 punches to be found anywhere in the state, Stephenson has fit right into life as a high school hurler, helping push St. Albans to a 21-0 start and a Mountain State Athletic Conference title on Saturday with a 9-1 win over Cabell Midland.
Stoffel, a Class AAA first-team All-State pitcher in 2019, took care of George Washington in a semifinal that morning with the team winning 7-1. Stephenson shook off an early and rare allowed earned run to lock up the Knights early in the afternoon.
The bond between the two pitchers is evident and as they’ve combined to throw all of the team’s 132 innings so far this season, it has certainly been a case of iron sharpening iron, especially in practices.
“We definitely push each other in practices and stuff,” Stephenson said. “We’re always hyping each other up. We have a handshake that we do together and it’s just a special bond we have between us.”
“They have their own lingo they talk in too. I’m not so sure I want to know the meaning of some of the stuff they say, but they push each other,” SA coach Christian Watts added. “We have a lot of confidence in Kendal and Tayven and we feel like if we make the plays behind them and we do our job inside the box, we’re going to help them be successful too.”
The Red Dragons certainly have provided enough offensive support, with Stoffel and Stephenson contributing plenty of it, but St. Albans hasn’t needed many runs as both hurlers have posted ridiculous numbers so far.
For Stoffel, it’s more of the same as she’s picked up where she left off in 2019 and run with it, standing at 9-0 heading into Monday’s game with Hurricane with a 0.65 ERA, 67 strikeouts and 12 walks in 54 innings pitched.
Stephenson, meanwhile, has taken her first year of competitive school softball — she did not play in middle school, opting instead to play for travel teams — and hit the ground running. She entered Monday at 12-0 with a save and is averaging just over two strikeouts an inning, fanning 159 in 78 innings pitched while walking just 11. All told, Stephenson has punched out more than half of the batters she’s faced (276).
“She’s just a gamer,” Watts said. “She kicks it up, especially on the big stage. We have a good group of girls that knows for one of us to go, all of us have to go. She’s got a lot of support, and for an underclassman she’s a great teammate. You strike out, you hit a home run, whatever it may be, she’s going to be the first one to congratulate you or pick you up, and for someone her age, that’s big for us.”
Needless to say, Stephenson’s adjustment to school ball has gone swimmingly so far.
“It’s definitely different playing with people that you know,” Stephenson said. “I play travel and I don’t really know any of the girls, so that was a big adjustment.
“We have a great chemistry. We’ve all actually played together since we were 9 and 10 [years old] — we won the 9 and 10 Little League state championship together, so we’ve been together forever.”
The sophomore has pulled her weight with the bat as well, hitting .432 with six home runs and a team-high 33 RBIs, and has struck out only twice in 82 plate appearances.
That combination of arm and bat is likely what Kentucky identified, even at an early age. But as for what Stephenson saw in the Wildcats that made her confident enough to commit in the seventh grade?
“I went to mini-camps and campuses and stuff and I just loved Kentucky,” she said. “The coaches are amazing. I went to a lot of camps there and it’s just a great atmosphere.”
But before Stephenson worries about life in Lexington, she has the rest of this season and two more to go with the Red Dragons. Everyone involved believes this year is pointed in a special direction.
But still undefeated as the postseason rapidly approaches, the pressure is mounting as the Red Dragons continue to take each team’s best shot. So, does the zero in the loss column add to what St. Albans is facing the rest of the way?
For coach, maybe. For player, not necessarily.
“We’re so excited, but we’re just taking it one game at a time,” Stephenson said. “We just try to go out and play each game — it’s a 0-0 ballgame.”
“Every game gets that much tougher,” Watts admitted. “The only thing we talk about is we’re going to control what we can control and we want to be 1-0 at the end of ever game.
“Would going undefeated be nice? Absolutely. But at the end of the day, the goal is to win section, region and states. If we get clipped before the end of the year, we’ll use it as a learning experience and we will move on from it.”