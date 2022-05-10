There’s an old saying that it’s hard to beat a team three times in a season, but the South Charleston softball team achieved the feat, defeating rival George Washington in all three of their previous meetings.
SC earned a fourth straight win over the Patriots but it came in dramatic fashion as Hallie Dinklocker doubled in the game-winning run in the seventh inning to help the Black Eagles escape with a 2-1 victory over GW Tuesday at home in a Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 elimination game.
With the win, SC improves to 17-8 and advances to play at St. Albans on Wednesday. The Black Eagles will need to defeat the Red Dragons twice to win the section.
The first game is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the if-necessary game at 8 p.m. GW finishes the season 13-13.
With the game tied at 1 in the bottom of the seventh inning, SC ninth-place hitter Lexi Scarberry singled with one out. After a fielder’s choice, leadoff hitter Emily Ross stood on first base with two outs.
That’s when Linklocker hit a line drive shot into the left-center field gap, and Ross easily scampered around the bases to give the Black Eagles the dramatic walk-off win and keep their season alive.
“I knew I needed to get a hit so I wanted to just put the ball in play,” Linklocker said. “I was 0 for 3 on the night and we had a fast runner on first base. After I hit it I was jumping and excited because I knew Emily would make it. It’s hard to beat a team four times.”
“It was amazing in the end,” SC coach Chrissy Orcutt said. “We had Emily on first and Hallie, another senior, come up and knock her in. That was the best feeling sending her down that line. I was dancing right down the line with her.”
GW struck first right away in the top of the first inning. After a long at bat fouling off several pitches, Passion Holley finally won the battle, hitting a solo home run over the left field fence to give the Patriots a quick 1-0 lead two batters into the game.
That’s how the score remained until the fourth inning. GW pitcher Ana Jimenez was rolling along and hadn’t given up a hit until SC broke through with a leadoff single by Sophie Frye. A stolen base and a throwing error on the play allowed the tying run to get to third with one out.
After a walk and a stolen base by SC’s Tori Wells, Caraline Dunn hit a bloop single to tie the game at 1. GW recorded a key out and with the go-ahead runner on third base for the Black Eagles, Jimenez was able to get out of the jam with a pop out to second base.
SC got a runner on second base with two outs in the fifth inning and runners on first and second with two outs in the sixth inning but once again GW’s Jimenez turned them away, keeping the game tied at 1.
Jimenez deserved a better fate, only allowing two runs on six hits. Her father and coach, Antonio Jimenez, was proud of his senior hurler in her last game as a Patriot.
“Today we knew it could be her last game and indeed it is,” coach Jimenez said. “It’s the end and not the best feeling but I’m very proud of how she pitched tonight and what she has done over the years. I have coached her since she was little.”
While Jimenez was on her game for GW, so were SC pitchers Hope Sizemore (six innings) and Lexi Scarberry (one inning). After the Holley home run in the first inning, the Patriots got a single in the second inning but didn’t earn another hit the rest of the game.
“A lot of the season we used Hope one game and Lexi the next,” Orcutt said. “Some games we have used them four innings here and three innings there in a game. GW hadn’t seen Hope the last two times we played them so we decided to switch it up.
“A home run early makes you kind of question what you are doing but they pitched great and our girls responded defensively. They caught everything that was hit to them, made clean plays, and it was just a good ball game from both teams.”
GW third baseman Alexis Adkins was struck in the hand with a line drive in the sixth inning. Despite being in severe pain and having her finger popped back into place by a Patriot coach, Adkins remained in the game after a delay of several minutes.
“It was completely dislocated and pulled back,” Jimenez said. “I’m not sure if it’s broken but it’s really gruesome. We were able to stretch it back in and tape it up. We had to move her to second base the next inning and was going to hit for her but she said no and stayed in. She is tough as nails.”