HURRICANE -- Over the course of a week and a half, facing some of the best teams in the state, South Charleston went through its first stretch of significant adversity all season long.
If Tuesday’s gutsy and opportunistic 2-1 victory at Hurricane was any sign, the Black Eagles may just pull out of it in the nick of time, with sectional play beginning next week.
And it also might be just the latest signal that this year’s South Charleston squad is indeed different. Its record -- 14-6 -- sure says it is, as do quality victories over reigning Class AAA champion Cabell Midland and, after Tuesday, the Redskins.
But more than anything that can be observed on their ledger or on the field, SC coaches and players say the biggest defining difference in this team that has turned the program around can be most clearly observed within the dugout walls.
“We’ve been working together a lot better,” senior third baseman Emily Ross said. “Not as much bickering between the players.
“We were just as good last year but this year we’ve been working together a lot better and just knowing I have my teammates there and they have my back makes it all better.”
SC coach Chrissy Orcutt credited Ross and six other Black Eagles seniors for the change in attitude and the resulting success.
“They enjoy each other,” Orcutt said. “Our girls that are seniors have grown up, that makes a huge difference, and they’ve been playing together a long time. I think they finally realize that for them as that group it doesn’t go past this.”
To Ross’s point, this particular group of seniors is far from short on talent. Ross is one of four 12th graders signed to play college ball next season as she, outfielder Hallie Dinklocker and pitcher/utility player Lexi Scarberry are all heading to West Virginia Wesleyan. Outfielder Tori Wells will continue her career at WVU Tech.
Individually, several of them have found success. Ross was a second-team All-State selection as a freshman in 2019 and Dinklocker and Hope Sizemore, the team’s other senior pitcher, each earned that distinction last season.
But until this season, the victories have evaded the Black Eagles for the most part. Coming into this season, SC’s current senior class was just 21-32, going 9-10 a year ago after posting a mark of 12-20 in 2019 (the 2020 season was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic). That changed from the start this year as SC stormed out to a 7-0 start and sat at 12-2 before dropping four out of five games to Spring Valley, Lincoln County, Winfield and St. Albans heading into Tuesday.
Despite the mixed results during that stretch, SC faced several state-championship contenders and was a break or two away from winning most of them, falling by a single run against the Generals and Red Dragons. That latter result, a 1-0 defeat at St. Albans, was an important one as it came against the reigning state player of the year, Red Dragons pitcher Tayven Stephenson. And likely, SC will have to contend with Stephenson again next week when the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 tournament is held.
“It was really good, honestly,” Orcutt said. “We dealt with that a lot better, just every single thing we hit went right in somebody’s glove. It’s frustrating, which is why when they broke out of it tonight it was a really great thing for them.”
The pieces are there. Scarberry and Sizemore have combined to strike out 216 batters in 123 innings and have compiled a respectable 1.65 ERA. Ross (.450 batting average, three home runs, 15 steals), Dinklocker (.419 average, 17 steals) and Wells (.400, 11 doubles) provide plenty of offensive punch, and freshman catcher Sophie Frye went 4 for 4 on Tuesday in the cleanup spot.
By coming together, South Charleston has already ventured into territory not approached since the program made the state finals in 2015. Whether this group of Black Eagles can reach those heights or take it even one step further, that story will begin to be told next week.
But one thing is for sure: Whether or not anyone expected SC to be on the list of legitimate contenders doesn’t much matter to the players and coaches in the program. The goal is simple.
So simple, in fact, Ross needed just three words to express it.
“To win states.”