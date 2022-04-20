All season long, St. Albans softball coach Christian Watts has maintained that his team is only concerned with becoming the team it needs to be during the postseason in May.
But after winning its 10th straight game in a mercy-rule fashion on Wednesday night, even Watts had to admit he likes the trajectory his squad is on.
Ava Bentley tossed a two-hit shutout, Bailey Gilbert and Punkie Harper each hit a home run and the Red Dragons cruised past Poca 9-0 in five innings on St. Albans’ senior night.
“I couldn’t be any more proud of this crew with what they’ve done so far,” Watts said. “We had some rocky moments early but here lately, we’re starting to play better, we’re starting to play more as a team, we keep making plays behind our pitchers and these young girls keep doing good things for us.”
That includes Bentley and Harper, both freshmen, who have played pivotal parts in the Red Dragons’ 16-2 start this season. Harper continued her torrid pace through the prep season, bashing her 12th home run over the left-center fence in the bottom of the fourth inning to push the Red Dragons into mercy-rule position. Bentley meanwhile made her seventh start in the circle to help spell reigning state player of the year Tayven Stephenson and has hit at a .283 clip.
And then there’s Gilbert, one of the team’s only two upperclassmen along with shortstop Jade Conrad, who also had a big night, going 2 for 3 with a double and three runs scored on Wednesday. Offensively it has largely been a struggle for Gilbert, especially of late, but the center fielder’s three-run shot in the third inning came as part of a five-run uprising and offered a positive sign as the season inches closer to sectional play.
“I haven’t been doing too well recently,” Gilbert said. “I don’t think I’ve been seeing the ball too well and I’ve been rolling over.
“I think it’s pretty big. I feel a lot better when I step in the box now, I feel a lot more confident.”
A class of six seniors exited the program after last year’s 32-3 state runner-up campaign. Last season saw the Red Dragons win their first 28 games before stumbling in the postseason and eventually falling to Cabell Midland in the state title game.
For Gilbert, Conrad, the rest of the team and Watts, this year offered plenty of uncertainty with a relatively young lineup and plenty of new pieces, but it also offered an opportunity to rectify the wrongs of last season. That can’t be done until the postseason begins, but as Wednesday proved, things seem to be moving and accelerating in the right direction. The focus this time around however is on each step the team is taking along the way.
“Certainly not quite where we want to be yet but we’re going in the right direction,” Watts said. “We’ve got a big test again [Thursday] against [Herbert] Hoover and we’re excited. Every game this group gets to play together, that experience is going to be invaluable come may.”
Stephenson and Sydney Young each reached base twice and scored a run with Harper driving in three. Bentley struck out four and walked three. Lilly Grady and Logan Holbert each singled for the Dots (5-13).