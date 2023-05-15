Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

St. Albans coach Christian Watts (left) is stepping down as head coach of the Red Dragons after nine years. 

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Christian Watts had a good run at St. Albans. 

In his nine years at the helm of the Red Dragons softball team, including the COVID-shorted 2020 season, Watts complied a win-loss record of 150-75 -- good for second on the program's all-time wins list behind longtime coach Greg Garber (400-plus).

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.