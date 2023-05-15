Christian Watts had a good run at St. Albans.
In his nine years at the helm of the Red Dragons softball team, including the COVID-shorted 2020 season, Watts complied a win-loss record of 150-75 -- good for second on the program's all-time wins list behind longtime coach Greg Garber (400-plus).
After the Red Dragons were bounced from the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 tournament last week, Watts announced he's stepping down as St. Albans head coach.
Watts didn't step down due to lack of performance. He led St. Albans to an 18-9 record this season before the No. 1-seeded Red Dragons were upset in the sectional final by No. 2 George Washington. Watts led St. Albans to state tournament berths in 2021 and 2022 and the Red Dragons were runners-up in 2021.
Watts is taking a position at BSN Sports as a Team Sales Pro starting on May 22 and he explained why the two jobs conflict.
"The new position with BSN is going to require me to be on the road quite a bit more as opposed to in the building," Watts said. "You're going to selling to the schools that you're going to be competing with. I don't think working in sales is a good practice when you'd have to go bust someone's rear end on a Tuesday and turn around and try and sell them something on a Wednesday. A lot of it is you don't want to half-effort your job and you don't want to give half to the kids."
Watts was thankful for those who gave him an opportunity at St. Albans -- a place where he started as head coach when he was just 20 years old.
"I was an assistant baseball coach at Winfield and they needed a softball coach [at St. Albans] and they advertised the job and no one applied. Next thing I know I'm meeting with [then-St. Albans athletic director] Mr. [Dale] Glancy down at the high school and I was 20 years old and that same evening, after meeting with him, he called and asked me if I could do the job on a one-year basis. One year turned into almost a decade.
"I want to express my appreciation for [current principal[ Dr. Jaclyn Swayne and Dr. Glancy for all their support. As a coach you won't get much better support than what I've had from Dale the last nine seasons and Dr. Swayne the last three seasons."
Watts had little to work with when he started at St. Albans but in less than a decade he had the Red Dragons back in the state tournament.
"That first year we went 6-20 and had like one kid that played varsity ball from the year before. The next year we ended up upsetting Logan and winning the section. That reeled off seven straight winning seasons."
Watts expects to still be involved in the athletic programs in some capacity as he will miss coaching.
"That's going to be the hardest part," Watts said. "I'm going to miss coaching. It wasn't just softball. I've been the swim coach the last four years. I was the golf coach for four years. I was assistant girls basketball coach for two years. I was the volleyball coach for a year. I'll miss coaching. But really it's going to be the relationships with the kids I'm going to miss the most. I'll definitely be there to support them and cheer them on in upcoming seasons. I hope that I am going to enjoy sitting on the other side of the fence for a little while."
Though Watts is a Winfield grad, he has St. Albans in his blood.
"My dad is one of nine kids and him and his other eight siblings graduated from St. Albans," Watts said. "My mom and her sister graduated from St. Albans. We moved to Teays Valley when I was in sixth grade so I was supposed to come to St. Albans but I ended up going to Winfield. For me it's a chance, though I'm a Winfield alumni to get to come home because St. Albans is my home town. I wish my dad's dad would have lived long enough to see me coach at St. Albans because he coached youth sports and a lot of kids here."
The search for a new softball coach is now underway and Watts said he'll be involved in the search.
"I'm certainly going to be involved in the search," Watts said. "Off the top of my head there's no one that I know of that may be interested. We have a good program and a great administration here at St. Albans. It's an even better community. St. Albans will take a chance on a young person and it's a great administration to work for. Whoever takes over is going to take over a good program and I hope they can keep sustaining the success we've been able to have."