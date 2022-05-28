St. Albans shortstop Jaden Conrad was named the Mountain State Athletic Conference Player of the Year by the league’s coaches.
Hurricane’s Meghan Stevens and South Charleston’s Chrissy Orcutt were named the MSAC softball co-Coaches of the Year.
Conrad, a senior, batted .406 with four home runs and 20 RBIs for the Red Dragons. St. Albans teammates named to the All-MSAC first team were junior pitcher Tayven Stephenson and freshman first baseman Punkie Harper.
Hurricane placed two players on the first team — senior shortstop Alivia Meeks and senior catcher Madison Moon. Other first-team selections from the Kanawha Valley were George Washington senior pitcher Ana Jimenez, South Charleston senior outfielder Tori Wells and Riverside senior third baseman Emma Pauley.
Spring Valley had four players named to the first team: sophomore pitcher Madison Pitts, senior outfielder Jenna Christopher, senior second baseman Emma Sowder and freshman designated hitter Brooklyn Osburn.
Huntington senior pitcher Amillia Howard and junior outfielder Jayla Bias-Smith were also first-team selections, along with Cabell Midland junior outfielder KK Wallis and sophomore DH Olivia Bell and Parkersburg sophomore outfielder Madison Marks and senior utility player Kirsten Roberts.