For the St. Albans softball team, productivity starts at the top and works its way down.
Senior Jaden Conrad and sophomore Sydney Young act as a strong one-two punch as they provide an initial spark to the St. Albans lineup.
Conrad, St. Albans' usual lead-off hitter, is hitting .427 with an on-base percentage of .543 and an OPS of 1.289. She has 32 hits and a team-high 38 runs scored so far this season.
Young, the most common second-place hitter in the Red Dragon lineup, feasts off Conrad's ability to get on base. She is hitting .471 with an OPS of 1.659 and a slugging percentage of 1.057 on the season.
Young is a big reason Conrad leads the team in runs as Young has driven in 32 runs with nine home runs, second-best on the team behind Punkie Harper's 12 home runs and 39 RBIs.
"I've been having a really good year so far," Conrad said. "Leading off against these other teams, I'm really confident in [Young's] ability that if I get on, I know she's gonna get me around the bags."
"Jaden is a great leadoff," Young said. "I always have confidence in Jaden when she gets up to the plate. Whether it's a situation where she needs to get on base so I can hit her in because we need that run or if she needs to hit somebody in, Jaden is great."
Young showed her power on Thursday in St. Albans' 8-0 sectional semifinal over South Charleston as she hit a solo home run off the scoreboard in the first inning to give the Red Dragons a 1-0 lead that proved to be all they needed.
So far in postseason play, Young is 4 for 4 with three home runs, a double, seven runs scored and four RBIs.
"Her stats speak for themselves," St. Albans coach Christian Watts said of Young. "She's been hitting a ton this year."
Notably, Young missed most of her freshman season due to a hip injury and didn't play full-time until the postseason.
"Last year was kind of taken away from me with my hip surgery that I had in January," Young said. "That was a setback but I refused to let that affect me. This year I came in working real hard. This fall I really focused on myself and working hard in the gym and getting stronger and getting back where I needed to be for this high school season for my girls."
"She's had to deal with a lot as far as her health goes," Watts said. "She spent all summer traveling all over the country, played softball. Got to work all fall and all winter. Several times per week she wakes up at the crack of dawn and works out then comes to school and gets down here for practice."
Conrad and Young act as a brick wall on the left side of the infield, as well. Young, who plays third, has 35 putouts with six assists has not made an error. Conrad, the shortstop has 50 putouts and seven assists in 61 total chances for a .934 fielding percentage.
"In the field we communicate very well," Young said. "I feel like we read each others' minds sometimes. We grew up together and it's been a pleasure to play with each other the past few years. She's a great leader."
This may be the last season the two play together as Conrad will play softball at West Liberty next season.
"I'm really looking forward to it," Conrad said. "I've played softball since I was about 5 years old and It's always been my dream to play in college and to play for such a good team. Knowing that I get to play in-state and with a lot of girls I already know, I'm really looking forward to it."
Heating back up
After losing two games in a row for the first time this season -- an April 28 loss to Lincoln County and an April 29 loss to George Washington -- the Red Dragons have outscored opponents 17-0 so far in the postseason.
As a result, the 21-5 Red Dragons are hosting the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 championship game Tuesday.
The Red Dragons are in the mix for another state title run -- a title they fell just short of attaining last year, losing to Cabell Midland 3-0 in the championship game -- and Conrad is impressed with what her team has done this season.
"We came up short last year as everybody knows and we lost a lot of talent," Conrad said. "I think we lost five starters but to be able to come back and still perform as well as we did last year is really great so I'm really proud of my team and how far we've come in the last few games."
With a sophomore like Young and a freshman like Harper, who leads the team in hitting with a .476 average, replacing lost starters isn't a tall task for the Red Dragons.