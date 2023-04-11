St. Albans’ softball team erupted on offense late on Tuesday.
The Red Dragons scored four runs in the fifth and four runs in the sixth en route to a 10-0 mercy-rule victory in six innings at South Charleston High.
St. Albans (8-3) has won five of its last six games, while South Charleston (4-7) has lost five of its last six.
Wofford College signee Tayven Stephenson was effective on both sides of the ball for the Red Dragons. She went the distance, allowing no runs on three hits and she struck out 10 batters (six looking). She did not walk a batter. Stephenson was also 3 for 4 at the plate with three singles and a run scored.
Despite her good numbers, Stephenson didn’t think she pitched her best on Tuesday.
“I missed some rise balls,” Stephenson said. “I just worked with what was working with my fastball in and out. The changeup was really working towards the end. I was just working with what I had. We made some really good plays and we hit the ball really well. It was nice to pitch behind that.”
St. Albans tallied 10 hits and left eight runners on base. St. Albans coach Christian Watts agreed with Stephenson that the Red Dragons didn’t play its best ball.
“The score looks a lot better than how we played,” Watts said. “Hats off to [South Charleston starting pitcher] Hope [Sizemore]. She has her fingers taped over there and she did a good job for four-plus innings keeping us off-balance. We finally strung together some big hits and got some baserunners.
“Defensively, we have to be better. Baserunning was horrendous and needs to get better. That’s something we want to work on moving forward, but you’re never going to complain about a win.”
St. Albans got a run in the first and a run in the third as it tallied four hits off Sizemore, who went four innings with one earned run and struck out six batters.
Sizemore made way for Jayden Ridel, who came on in relief in the fifth inning. She allowed four runs on two doubles and a Kayla Coffman two-run home run and the Red Dragons took a 6-0 lead after five innings.
In the sixth, Stephenson struck out to start the frame, but an error, a hit batter and a single loaded the bases for Alyssa Gibson, who blasted a grand slam over the left-field fence and the Red Dragons took a 10-0 lead.
Stephenson ended the game with three quick outs in the bottom of the sixth and the Red Dragons get set for a stretch of five games in four days, starting with a Wednesday home game against Hurricane at 6 p.m.