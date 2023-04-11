Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

St. Albans’ softball team erupted on offense late on Tuesday.

The Red Dragons scored four runs in the fifth and four runs in the sixth en route to a 10-0 mercy-rule victory in six innings at South Charleston High.

Stories you might like

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags