Prep softball: St. Albans downs GW 13-5 in softball Staff reports Mar 21, 2022 St. Albans cranked out 15 hits and defeated George Washington 13-5 in six innings in prep softball Monday night in St. Albans.Punkie Harper went 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs, Ali Long drove in three runs on two hits and Kiersten Lacy added a pair of RBIs for the Red Dragons (3-0).Addisyn Kelly hit a three-run homer and Kensy Thomas belted a solo home run for GW (1-2).RIPLEY 17, RAVENSWOOD 0: Mckennan Hall went 4 for 4 and drove in three runs to lead visiting Ripley to a three-inning prep softball win over Ravenswood.Kaitlyn Swisher (2 for 4) and Kristabelle Carte (1 for 4) also drove in three runs for the Vikings, who scored nine runs in the first inning, five in the second a three in the third.Brooke Meadows had Ravenswood's only hit.