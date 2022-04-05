Kyndall “Punkie” Harper calls the softball diamond her “happy place.”
And she’s working incredibly hard to make sure it’s anything but for opposing pitchers.
So far, so good for St. Albans’ freshman first baseman/pitcher as Harper is pounding her way into the statewide softball consciousness, all while racking up statistics at an absurd rate, especially for a ninth grader.
Her 2-for-4 performance in an 8-2 win over George Washington on Monday, one that also included an RBI, was, by comparison, almost a disappointment. Harper has seven multi-hit efforts and a .564 batting average through 11 games. That includes eight home runs and 21 RBIs, and all of those numbers are team highs.
It would seem as if the transition from middle school to high school has been a smooth one, and Harper said as much after her team’s victory over the Patriots on Monday.
“I don’t really get nervous when I’m playing softball,” Harper said. “Softball is my happy place. I can kind of let go of whatever I’m thinking.”
The jump up in competition is also nothing new for Harper, who has played up in age dating back to youth leagues.
“I’ve always played up when I was little so I’ve been kind of training for this my whole life,” she said. “I’ve kind of just been going with it.”
There’s a confidence about Harper that is rare among players her age, but it seems to be rooted in that preparation which, to hear both Harper and St. Albans coach Christian Watts tell it, is constantly ongoing.
For Watts, that preparation, as much as anything, has set Harper apart thus far.
“The biggest thing with Punkie is a lot of kids, wherever, they talk about being good but what’s it actually take to be good?” Watts said. “She’ll finish up practice here with us and then she’ll go to batting lesson for two hours or she’ll hit in the garage. As a ninth grader to grasp that and understand that that’s what it takes to be good, all that extra time ... it’s not just the two hours here at practice, everything else. I’ve been tickled to death with her and she’s really made a name for herself and she’s going to be a great player for us for four years.”
At the very least, Harper is willing to work toward that end, and she credits her big start to the offseason work she put in with hitting coach Brandon Halstead at Athletic Edge Sports Facility on Elk River Road in Charleston.
“He really helped me out a lot this season, but even before I thought I still had pretty good contact with the ball,” Harper said. “But I’ve really worked hard this winter to get where I’m at right now.”
Where is she? She's hitting in the 3-hole of a lineup that fell just short of a state championship last year, falling to Cabell Midland in the Class AAA championship game. The Red Dragons (9-2) lost four starters from that team and start three or four freshmen each game with Ava Bentley (second base) and Ali Long (right field) each starting on Monday. Addison Nunley also starts at times.
It’s an interesting dynamic, as the team is led by a pair of seniors in Jaden Conrad (shortstop) and Bailey Gilbert (center field) and also by junior pitcher Tayven Stephenson, the reigning state Player of the Year. The production has been there from the newcomers, and Bentley homered on Monday with Long pounding out a pair of hits with a double.
But St. Albans' season has come with some inconsistencies as well, and cleaning those up is the goal for the Red Dragons at the moment.
“They don’t pass out state championship trophies in March; if they did, we’d have one,” Watts said, referring to last season. “Every day is a learning experience, but we’re building to be the team we want to be come May.”
That goal is to take one more step. Harper, whose nickname was given to her before birth and according to her has no real meaning or explanation, certainly figures to play a big part in trying to get the Red Dragons back to the state finals.
Harper doesn’t shy away from much, and when asked what the goal was for the season, she didn’t pull any punches. One thing’s for sure: If St. Albans can’t get there, it won’t be for a lack of effort -- especially on Harper’s part.
“I think we’re focused,” Harper said. “I think we’re ready to get back to where they were last year and take some dubs.”