FAIRLEA — The home run has been big for St. Albans.
But no bigger than it has been in the Region 3 championship series.
A night after a game-ending home run by Punkie Harper gave the Red Dragons a 4-3 victory in eight innings, back-to-back home runs by Jaden Conrad (two runs) and Sydney Young helped propel the Red Dragons to a 6-2 victory and 2-0 series sweep Wednesday night.
St. Albans (25-4) will face Lincoln in the first round of the state tournament next Wednesday.
With the pitching of Tayven Stephenson, the Red Dragons didn’t need much.
“We’ve hit 34 [on the season] so it’s not a secret,” coach Christian Watts said. “But anytime you can get back-to-back home runs it gets the energy going. I thought we were a little flat in the dugout to start the game.”
That ended in the top of the third. After catcher Kiersten Lacy singled to start the inning, Conrad ripped her shot over the left field fence to give the Red Dragons a 2-0 lead. Young followed with a drive over the right field fence to make it 3-0.
And with Stephenson, the reigning state player of the year, rolling through the middle innings, at one point retiring 13 straight, the Spartans found themselves in a hole that seemed bigger than three runs.
Stephenson began her streak of sitting down Spartans after the second inning when Greenbrier East had its best early opportunity. Taylor Boswell walked — Stephenson’s lone walk of the game — and Gracie Gumm singled with one out and both runners were able to move up a base. However, Josi Ervin fouled off a bunt attempt with two strikes for the second out and Lilly Carola popped up to Lacy to end the inning.
Stephenson finished with nine strikeouts.
“It fires you up,” Stephenson said of the early home run support. “It allows you to throw your pitches better because you have that lead.”
“We stranded a runner or two where if we could have got a hit at the right time might have made things a little different,” Greenbrier East coach Aaron Ambler said. “We let them get momentum with those two big home runs and [Stephenson] pitched a good ball game.”
“When Tayven comes in and throws like she did tonight [a one-hitter through five innings], I mean she was pretty dominant,” Watts said. “I don’t like close games, that’s for sure, but she is a gamer, she competes and gives us everything she has. She gave up a couple dinkers here and there but that happens when you see 60-some batters in two days."
Stephenson, for one, thought the home run the night before by Harper set the tone.
“We started hitting the ball at the end of the game last night, and I think we carried it over to tonight,” she said. “We started hitting the ball earlier today.”
One of the highlights of the game for East was a highlight outfield assist from Aubrey Glover, who fired a shot to the plate to gun down Boom Coffman to prevent St. Albans from adding to its 3-0 lead.
However, the Red Dragons did add to the lead in the fifth when Ava Bentley’s shot skipped by second base for two runs, making it 5-0.
An RBI single by Young in the sixth made it 6-0.
Greenbrier East did break through for a couple runs, Rylee Norman’s double scoring Brooke Davis, who had singled, the Spartans' first hit since the second inning, and Carola’s double in the seventh plating Ervin, who had singled. Both Spartans runs were scored with two outs.
“We had a good season,” Ambler said. “We put together a pretty tough schedule and traveled all over the state to get ready for sectionals and regionals. The girls had a good season. We had a few injuries down the stretch that changed what we were doing since sectionals started. Some younger girls came in and stepped up.”
The Spartans finished the season with a 13-12 record and a sectional championship.