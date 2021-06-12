The St. Albans, Sissonville and Herbert Hoover prep softball teams have a few things in common entering this week’s regional round.
All are obviously sectional champions, all have state championships in their program histories and all have relied on solid and sometimes dominant pitching this season.
Yet in terms of who they are — the players, the story lines and the experience level — they couldn’t be much more different.
Regardless of where they’ve been, all three will be trying to go to the same place this week, and that’s to the state tournament June 22-23 at Little Creek Park.
To get there, all three will need to take a best-of-three series at alternating sites Monday, Tuesday and, if needed, Wednesday. All games are scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
St. Albans and Sissonville will each be on the road first, with the Red Dragons (28-0) heading to Greenbrier East and the Indians (17-4) traveling to Scott. Hoover (22-3) will host the first game of its series against Lincoln on Monday.
Class AAA Region 3
St. Albans has accepted and embraced the role of favorite since the beginning of the season, entering the regional round still unbeaten. The Red Dragons have certainly been tested along the way, prevailing six times in one-run affairs so far this season.
But while many other teams have had to rely on rosters starved for experience thanks to the 2020 season being wiped out by COVID-19, the Red Dragons haven’t had that problem. Five senior starters — Gracie Payne, Kendal Stoffel, Jillian Holley, Taylor Glancy and Bailey Gilbert — comprise the core of the team.
“I think it’s been a huge advantage,” SA coach Christian Watts said. “I really think what you’ve seen with our girls, outside of the fact that they’ve been playing together since they were 8 years old, is that when you spend a year away from the sport you love — the girls love to play it and I love to coach it — it gave us an opportunity to remember why we love softball in the first place.
“Our whole thing coming into this year was that we weren’t going to take anything for granted. We’ve strapped it on and done everything we could to this point.”
The Red Dragons’ pitching staff is led by Stoffel and sophomore Tayven Stephenson, who have a combined ERA of 0.49 and have struck out 295 batters over 175 innings.
Holley leads the team offensively, carrying a .456 average into the week with 10 home runs and 34 RBIs. Stephenson has driven in a Kanawha Valley-best 39 runs with Payne (.409), Glancy (.403, four home runs), Stoffel (.402, three home runs, 10 steals) and Gilbert (.382, 10 doubles, 15 steals) also looming as tough outs.
Class AA Region 2
While St. Albans is searching for its first championship since 2010, Hoover is seeking its fourth in a row. Unlike the Red Dragons, the Huskies have done it with a largely revamped lineup from the 2019 champions.
Senior outfielder Cortney Fizer and juniors Grayson Buckner and Caroline Woody were key contributors on the 2019 title team, but the team’s other six starters are sophomores that have turned in their first seasons at the high school level.
Hoover will look to continue its momentum, having won eight straight games entering the Class AA Region 2 series against the Cougars.
“This group is not battle-tested for us,” Hoover coach Missy Smith said, “but they have played lots of softball and the biggest thing about this group is they want to be good and want to win, so all of the things we ask them to do as a coaching staff and the things the senior and juniors are asking them to do, they have embraced that and have hit the ground running.”
Buckner (13-3, 1.45 ERA, 81 strikeouts in 92 innings pitched) and sophomore Josi Fix (8-0, 1.87) spearhead the pitching effort and are both younger sisters of former Huskies hurlers Delani Buckner and Dellani Fix.
Offensively, Hoover averages 9.44 runs per game. Fizer leads the team with a .557 average with sophomore infielder Brooklyn Huffman (.469, six home runs), sophomore catcher Sydney Bright (.423, 10 doubles) and Buckner (.474, five home runs) are also significant contributors.
Class AA Region 4
Sissonville has more state titles (seven) than either St. Albans or Herbert Hoover, although six of them came prior to 2003 with the most recent coming in 2015.
The Indians have been close to another breakthrough since, including in 2019, when they carried the top seed in their section but lost there to Nitro during the Wildcats’ run to the state tournament.
A number of those Sissonville players remain on this roster, including pitcher Madison Legg, infielders Aly Soblit, Emma Meade and Gracelyn Hill and outfielder Kenzie Raines. Legg has been one of the biggest stories in the Kanawha Valley, especially of late, as she tossed 17 scoreless innings in sectional play. Legg has thrown all 1251/3 frames the Indians have played this season, striking out 163 and building a 1.51 ERA along the way.
While Legg has been consistent in the circle, the team’s lineup has surged at the plate of late. It’s led by Legg (.441,), Meade (.432), Soblit (.391, 10 doubles) and Hill (.391, six home runs, 23 RBIs).
Sissonville certainly has a look of a squad peaking at the right time, as evidenced by its 19-0 blowout win over Winfield in a sectional final, a Generals team that is responsible for Sissonville’s last loss in a 6-3 decision on May 25. Since then, the Indians’ five wins have come by a combined score of 61-0.
“I really felt like we were going to do something great,” coach Travis Hill said. “I didn’t know it was going to be this great, but since [Winfield] beat us a couple of weeks ago, after that game, something started clicking for the girls and they’ve really been hitting the ball. They’re hitting the gaps and at times they’re stroking the ball.”