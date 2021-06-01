The postseason is supposed to be a grind and that was on display at John Adams Middle School on Tuesday night — twice.
That’s where a pair of Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 games were both decided by one run.
Tayven Stevenson hurled a one-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts to help top-seeded St. Albans (25-0) thwart upset-minded Riverside 1-0 in the first game, and third-seeded South Charleston used a pair of two-run home runs, a diving catch in center field and just enough pitching to hold off second-seeded George Washington 4-3 in the nightcap.
That will set up two more games on Wednesday, with St. Albans and South Charleston matching up at 5 p.m. in the winners bracket and fifth-seeded Capital taking on George Washington thereafter. The Cougars fell to fourth-seeded Riverside 8-6 on Monday.
“It’s probably one of the most competitive sections in the state,” GW coach Antonio Jimenez said.
It certainly was on Tuesday, and right from the start. The Red Dragons rolled into sectional off its first unbeaten regular season but it didn’t seem to faze the Warriors (13-19) and, in particular, pitcher Abby Hood, who carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning.
In fact, Riverside had the best early scoring opportunity after Abby Holderby doubled with one out in the second inning. The Warriors had a base runner in the third and fifth innings as well, but Stephenson piled up 11 punchouts through the first five frames to hold Riverside at bay.
Third baseman Sydney Young came up with St. Albans’ first hit with two outs in the fifth and scored the Red Dragons’ lone run on an RBI double off the bat of Jaden Conrad.
The Warriors threatened one more time with Hannah Slack reaching on an error to lead off the seventh inning. She advanced to second on a steal but Stephenson struck out Holderby and Kaya Zornes sandwiched around a Mia Hastings fly out to right field to send SA on its way.
The dichotomy between Stephenson and Hood was certainly striking. Stephenson, a flame-throwing, right-handed sophomore who is already committed to Kentucky, and Hood, a lefty sophomore who relied on movement, changing speeds and her defense, and they were both nearly equally as effective.
“We like to make it hard on ourselves but hats off to Riverside, they came out ready to play and they’re a very good team, just a little young right now,” SA coach Christian Watts said. “They came out with a great game plan, but we’re never going to apologize for winning.”
While St. Albans is two wins from a sectional title, the road got a lot longer for Riverside, which will have to win three games just to reach Saturday’s championship contest. Still, coach Stacy Hobbs said Tuesday’s result was encouraging.
“I’m really, really pleased with their performance today. They came today, stepped up and played their hearts out,” Hobbs said. “We felt like 1-0, that could’ve been the state championship right there that we just played.”
Neither pitcher issued a walk or hit a batter. Jillian Holley also doubled for SA.
The evening’s second game started out a lot like the first with GW’s Ana Jimenez and South Charleston’s Hope Sizemore matching zeroes over the first three frames.
But business certainly picked up with one out in the top of the fourth. Genevieve Potter lifted a ball to the warning track in left that fell for a double and Tori Wells followed with a mammoth blast into the woods over the left-center wall to put SC up 2-0. Lexi Scarberry followed with a single and Sizemore helped her own cause, ripping a two-run homer to left and suddenly it was 4-0.
SC (9-8), which was playing its first game since May 15 due to a COVID-19 break, combined to foul off 18 two-strike pitches in the game, with nine of them coming in consecutive fourth-inning at-bats by Potter, Wells and Scarberry.
“They’re battling every single pitch,” SC coach Chrissy Orcutt said. “That’s what we want to do, those nice, long at-bats. That’s how they pay off.”
The response for George Washington (13-13) was immediate, however. Maddie Smith doubled to lead off the inning, Karalyne Wade singled two batters later and Jimenez, who was removed in favor of Smith in the circle in the top of the frame, ripped a two-out, two-run single to left and would come all the way around to score on a throwing error from SC catcher Emma Falbo.
Sizemore was also pulled in favor of Lexi Scarberry in the fifth and, after navigating around an Alexis Adkins single to get to the sixth, ran into a bit of trouble. Smith walked and Kensy Thomas followed with an infield single to start the inning. Scarberry battled back to punch out Wade and coaxed a pop-up out from Addisyn Kelly to bring Jimenez up with the tying run at second. Jimenez hit another shot to center field but Hallie Dinklocker raced in and made a diving grab to preserve the lead and the Patriots went quietly in the seventh to give the Black Eagles the win.
“Hope pitched a really good game, we really struggled to hit her,” Antonio Jimenez said. “And they really hit us at the beginning. They were prepared to hit that high pitch, which is what Ana throws the most.
“[Sizemore] makes you swing at bad pitches and look at the good pitches and that’s why she’s so effective.”
Adkins, Smith and Thomas each had a pair of hits for GW. Wells finished 2 for 3 for South Charleston.