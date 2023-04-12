Tayven Stephenson is a well-known name in the West Virginia high school softball community.
Stephenson, a senior pitcher and infielder for St. Albans, has put together a strong body of work over her high school career.
Stephenson, a Wofford College signee, missed her freshman season due to the COVID-19 pandemic but has made up for it in the years since with a long list of honors and achievements.
In 2021, as a sophomore, Stephenson was named All-Kanawha Valley Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year. She was also 2021 West Virginia softball Gatorade Player of the Year and captain of the Class AAA all-state first team. In 2022, Stephenson earned Class AAA first team all-state and first team All-Kanawha Valley honors.
Stephenson has a 46-10 record in the circle with 557 strikeouts in three seasons. So far this year, Stephenson has pitched 64 1/3 innings with 100 strikeouts, a 1.40 ERA and eight wins. At the plate this season, she has a .487 batting average with five doubles, three triples and two home runs.
Stephenson exhibited her dominance in a 10-0 rout at South Charleston in six innings on Tuesday. Stephenson went the distance as she allowed just three hits and struck out 10 batters (six looking). Stephenson was also 3 for 4 at the plate with three singles and a run scored.
Even though she reached double digits in strikeouts, Stephenson said she didn't have her best stuff.
“I missed some rise balls,” Stephenson said. “I just worked with what was working with my fastball in and out. The changeup was really working towards the end. I was just working with what I had. We made some really good plays and we hit the ball really well. It was nice to pitch behind that.”
Stephenson said her dominance despite not having her best stuff is a testament to how competitive of a player she is.
"I set a goal to get better every game and spin the ball a little bit better and hit my targets a little bit better," Stephenson said. "I'm just getting my sequence. Once we get that sequence working, I think it's going to be good."
St. Albans was 8-3 before heading into a stretch of five games in four days starting on Wednesday. The Red Dragons averaged 5.7 runs per game before Wednesday and Stephenson said it's easier to pitch knowing she has offensive support.
"It's nice and it kind of takes all the pressure off you," Stephenson said. "You can just really throw and focus on getting a spin. You don't have to be tense, and it's just really nice."
St. Albans made the Class AAA state tournament final in 2021 and was ousted in the quarterfinal in 2022. Stephenson was named to the all-tournament team both years.
St. Albans coach Christian Watts, who is in his ninth year at the helm of the Red Dragons, knows his team can make another run -- especially if Stephenson is on her game come tournament time.
"She just keeps competing and she keeps us in ball games," Watts said of Stephenson. "As a person ... she's very kind to her teammates and there's no ego problem there. That's for sure. Last year, she struggled at the plate, so this year she seems to have gotten that corrected and she's just making the most of her senior year. Having a kid like her around with how young we are is good for us."
Stephenson looks forward to being able to play at the next level.
"I signed with Wofford in November, so I get to enjoy my final year here," Stephenson said. "I'm thrilled [to play in college]. I'm super-excited. I love the people. Everyone was super-nice there. The campus is beautiful. It's a great program."
Till then, Stephenson agreed with Watts in that she's having as much fun as she can in her final year of high school.
"It's been a lot of fun this season," Stephenson said. "I love our energy and our chemistry. We've done a lot of team bonding this year and I feel like that's helped us."