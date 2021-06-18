St. Albans sophomore Tayven Stephenson has been chosen as the 2020-21 Gatorade West Virginia Softball Player of the Year.
Stephenson is now a finalist for Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year, which will be announced in June.
The award recognizes athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
Stephenson, a 5-foot-5 right-handed pitcher and infielder, led the Red Dragons to a berth in next week's state tournament. Going into regional play, Stephenson compiled an 18-0 mark with a 0.39 ERA, striking out 213 and walking just 15 in 107 innings pitched.
At the plate, Stephenson posted a .396 batting average with 10 home runs, 39 runs batted in, 26 runs scored and a 1.267 OPS.
A member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Stephenson is an active participant in her school’s STEM Club (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and has volunteered locally as part of a charity Christmas gift-wrapping initiative. She has also donated her time as a youth softball coach.
“Tayven Stephenson is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete and an all-around great person,” said St. Albans High head coach Christian Watts. “On the field, she is a beast and a wonderful teammate and she will always be the first to pick up another teammate and encourage them through good times and bad.”
Stephenson has maintained a 4.48 GPA in the classroom. She has made a verbal commitment to play softball on scholarship at the University of Kentucky beginning in the fall of 2023.
Stephenson joins recent Gatorade West Virginia Softball Players of the Year Delani Buckner (2019-20 and 2017-18, Herbert Hoover), Caiti Mathes (2018-19, Hurricane) and Katie Adams (2016-17, Hurricane among the state’s list of former award winners.