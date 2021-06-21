St. Albans sophomore Tayven Stephenson began making waves in the local sports community long before she arrived at high school after verbally committing to play softball at the University of Kentucky as a 12-year-old.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of the 2020 season, an extra year of pressure and anticipation was heaped upon her shoulders.
But, Stephenson -- whose quiet, ever-steady personality isn't indicative of her explosive velocity and dominant presence in the pitching circle -- was unfazed and undaunted by the prep game. And she was mostly unhittable.
In compiling a 19-1 record and a miniscule 0.64 ERA to go with 232 strikeouts and just 17 walks in 1202/3 innings, and in leading the state-tournament-bound Red Dragons (30-1) in home runs (11) and RBIs (43), Stephenson became the first player to sweep the Gazette-Mail Kanawha Valley softball Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year awards.
St. Albans, in fact, swept all of the Valley honors as Christian Watts was named the Valley’s coach of the year in guiding a team that was undefeated until an opening-game loss to Greenbrier East in the best-of-three Class AAA Region 3 series.
Stephenson, who edged out Sissonville’s Madison Legg, Nitro’s Lena Elkins, Buffalo’s Abby Darnley and Hurricane’s Alivia Meeks for the award, joined a Red Dragons roster led by a group of six seniors, yet has fit right in from the start. And though the state tournament still looms this week, no moment has been too big yet for the St. Albans 10th grader who has already been named the Gatorade State Player of the Year as well.
“The biggest thing to me is, she doesn’t get too caught up in the moment,” Watts said. “She doesn’t care if she’s facing the number-one batter, the number-four batter or the number-nine batter, she’s taking the same approach.
“The year she’s having now is exactly what we thought she’d have last year and COVID had other plans. She’s been a game-changer. She comes out every practice and game with the same mentality and she’s just a workhorse.”
Stephenson credited the early exposure at big travel tournaments with helping her comfort level in big spots this season.
“Because I played travel ball for so many years and pitched in front of a bunch of college coaches and stuff, I’ve felt comfortable from the start,” Stephenson said. “I just wanted to come out and do my best for my high school team. I wanted to throw my best games, get better and make sure each game I improved with my pitches and velocity.”
That velocity -- a fastball that hovers in the mid-60-mph range -- certainly demands attention from opposing hitters and coaches, but it’s only part of the story. Also mixing in a rise ball, change-up and curve ball, Stephenson also has the ability to mix speeds and movement and is just as comfortable fooling opponents as she is overpowering them.
“Because she throws so hard, her other pitches, people tend not to talk about,” Watts said. “She does an excellent job of spinning the ball and locating along with the fastball.”
With such a large group of upperclassmen on the St. Albans roster, the toughest part of the adjustment to the high-school level for Stephenson could have been fitting in and finding a role. But there is plenty of familiarity between the classes dating back to Little League, where Stephenson was part of a state championship playing alongside several seniors on the current roster.
One of those, Kendal Stoffel, was a first-team All-State pitcher two seasons ago and splits duties in the circle with Stephenson, going 11-0 with a 0.58 ERA. Stephenson has credited Stoffel, and Watts said that while the team is full of vastly different personalities, everyone involved has found her respective niche.
“We’re a family and like all families, we have ups and downs and moments where we don’t necessarily agree with one another, but all season long we’ve been able to put whatever it may be behind us and just sell out to win,” Watts said. “That was kind of our Oakland Raiders quote going into last year, ‘Just win, baby.’ And it carried over into this year and that’s exactly what they’ve done.”
For Stephenson, who said her goals this offseason will be getting stronger, becoming a more consistent hitter and continuing to fine-tune her pitching, perhaps the biggest thing that has stuck out about this season -- beside the wins -- is the chemistry between all of the team’s individuals.
“We all got a lot closer,” Stephenson said. “Really, it’s just been trusting each other, trusting that the offense will produce runs and that the defense will stay sharp.”
As for the accolades, Stephenson is taking them like she has taken the transition to high school -- in stride.
“I’m really just focused on our team goals and then the personal goals just come along with that,” Stephenson said. “It’s my number-one goal all season to win a state championship.”
“But I’m really honored to be mentioned among those players to win it before.”