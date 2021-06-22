Cabell Midland pitcher Jess Terry knew that no matter what, she had thrown her last pitch for the Knights as she stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh on Tuesday night.
While she'd made plenty of impact in the circle, Terry wanted to add some impact at the plate as well.
The junior delivered in the game's pinnacle moment, blooping a game-winning single just inside the first base line to score Quinn Ballengee with the game-winning run as Cabell Midland rallied for a 3-2 win over St. Albans in the winners bracket game of the Class AAA state softball tournament Tuesday night at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
"It was very nerve-wracking, very nerve-wracking," Terry said. "I mean, I went 0-for-3 and then that. It feels really good."
With the win, Cabell Midland is one win away from the Class AAA state championship. The Knights await the winner of Wednesday's 9:45 a.m. elimination game between St. Albans and Washington. The Class AAA championship is slated for a 2:15 p.m. start.
Washington defeated John Marshall 5-4 in Tuesday's losers bracket game, eliminating the Monarchs.
Terry's bloop single ended a wild seventh inning in which St. Albans went into the final frame with a 2-1 lead, but the Knights battled back to tie it following a wild sequence.
After a walk to K.K. Wallis, Ballengee battled to a nine-pitch at-bat that ended with a single to left field, the first hit that St. Albans pitcher Tayven Stevenson had allowed since entering the game in the fourth inning.
"That was a good at-bat by Ballengee," St. Albans coach Christian Watts said. "Hats off to Cabell Midland. They kept battling and they stayed up the entire game. It would've been easy for them to fold when we jumped up early. They didn't. They kept scratching back."
Following that play, Cabell Midland senior Simone Blanks sent a ball toward second base, but Ballengee beat the fielder's choice attempt to second.
Wallis attempted to round third, but slipped on the turf. The throw from St. Albans catcher Jillian Holley hit Wallis and went into left field, which allowed Wallis to score while putting runners on second and third.
A bunt attempt by Addie Perdue was popped in the air to put two away, but Terry sent a 1-1 pitch just inside the right-field line over first base to end the game.
Cabell Midland coach Herman Beckett said it was the continuation of a postseason in which the Knights have had to battle back. They did so twice in the sectional against Lincoln County and faced a 1-0 deficit in the best-of-three regional series against Ripley before prevailing.
"We've been in this situation all through the postseason," Beckett said. "All I can say tonight is they found a way to win. They scratched and clawed. We haven't had an easy game in the tournament."
Cabell Midland's win seemed improbable after the way the game started.
St. Albans led 2-0 just two batters into the contest after Terry issued a four-pitch walk to leadoff batter Kendall Stoffel and Jillian Holley followed with a two-run home run to left field.
The Red Dragons loaded the bases with one out after Holley's blast, but Terry escaped the jam to keep the deficit minimal.
From there, Terry allowed just three hits while limiting the powerful lineup of St. Albans (31-2).
"You come out and go through the lineup, but after that, we really never got runners in scoring position again," Watts said. "We didn't take advantage of some opportunities to bust that game wide open. Midland is a very good team and we let them hang around too long."
Cabell Midland cut the lead in half in the third inning when Perdue ripped an RBI triple to center field to score Wallis.
That hit came off Stoffel, who started the game due to Stephenson dealing with blisters on her pitching hand.
Stephenson entered the game in the fourth inning and did not allow a hit until Ballengee's at-bat in the seventh.
Despite the loss, Watts said he was still confident in his team's chances moving into Wednesday. St. Albans defeated the Knights twice in the regular season, including in the Mountain State Athletic Conference championship game.
"The biggest thing is, we just have to come back tomorrow," Watts said. "I certainly think we have the pitching that we could do this. If any team was going to have a chance to win three tomorrow, I feel like it's us."
Holley finished with three of St. Albans' five hits.
Cabell Midland and St. Albans each advanced to Tuesday night's winners bracket game with impressive pitching efforts in their first games of the tournament earlier Tuesday.
Terry struck out 16 batters and allowed just three hits as the Knights defeated Washington 1-0, while Stephenson threw a one-hitter in a 3-0 win over John Marshall to start the day.