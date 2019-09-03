The state softball tournament is headed to South Charleston.
After years of being held at Jackson Park in Vienna, the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission voted to move the tournament to Little Creek Park in South Charleston from 2020-23. Next season’s tournament will be held May 27-28.
That would be good news for softball teams in the Kanawha Valley, one of the stronger softball regions in West Virginia. This past season, Hurricane won the Class AAA title with George Washington as runner-up, while Herbert Hoover won the Class AA title.
“We sincerely thank Steve Black and his staff at Jackson Park for their many years of support and assistance with the event,” WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan said in a release. “All of our state championship venues are put out for bid every four years, and South Charleston was the successful bidder this year.
“We are excited about this new partnership,” he added, “and look forward to working with South Charleston’s Director of Public Works Mr. Gerald Burgy and his staff as we begin planning for the 2020 tournament.”
Burgy, South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens and South Charleston High athletic director Bryce Casto presented the hosting proposal to the SSAC Board of Directors this past Wednesday.
The tournament site, and the tournament schedule, have been significantly affected in recent years by inclement weather. Two seasons ago, games were being played past midnight on the first day due to heavy rains. Last season, one field of the three at Jackson Park was deemed unplayable, forcing one classification to share fields with the other two.