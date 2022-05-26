Clean pitching, clean defense and timely hitting.
That’s what it took for Jefferson to earn the school’s first Class AAA softball championship.
Jefferson scored three runs in the fourth inning and freshman pitcher Becca Munslow made it stand up as the Cougars became the first Eastern Panhandle team to win a state title since Berkeley Springs won the Class AA-A crown in 1993.
“It’s a really awesome moment to do this and to have the first state championship for our school,” Munslow said.
Kalee Dalton finished the game 4 for 4 for Jefferson (29-4) and had three RBIs, including a two-run single in the three-run fourth that broke the game open.
That was plenty of support for Munslow, who was not overwhelmed by the atmosphere and maintained her composure throughout.
One of the keys to that composure was a stout defense that stayed solid throughout the state tournament. While other Class AAA teams struggled with several errors, the Cougars committed just three in three games, which helped the confidence of the freshman.
“It’s really refreshing because I know I can do me and just trust my defense behind me,” Munslow said.
Jefferson coach Desire’ Waters said that Munslow’s mature mindset throughout the season led the Cougars on their run to the school’s first title and the first Eastern Panhandle title in Class AAA since Martinsburg in 1981 — the first year of the West Virginia state softball tournament.
“Typically, it is tough for [freshmen],” Waters said. “It’s hard for them to step up into that moment and that’s just part of being a freshman, but Becca just has that competitiveness and that grit, and that’s really what it comes down to. She wants to win, so she’s ready to go.”
In the first inning, Dalton’s RBI single scored Taylor Presley to give Jefferson a 1-0 lead on John Marshall, which advanced to the contest with a 10-5 win over Lincoln County.
The Monarchs knotted the game in the top of the third when Sophia Adkins singled home Ryleigh Morgan, but Jefferson came right back as Munslow scored Dalton on an RBI single to restore the lead.
From there, John Marshall (22-10) got runners into scoring position in three of the final four innings, but the Cougars shut the door with a running catch in left field by Taylor Presley in the seventh setting off a celebration to end it.
Elimination game
JOHN MARSHALL 10, LINCOLN COUNTY 5: John Marshall capitalized on Lincoln County errors early and jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings.
A two-run error in the first put John Marshall on top and another pair of errors led to a two-run single by the Monarchs’ Megan Dougherty in the second.
John Marshall’s lead grew to 8-0 in the fifth and the Panthers were on the brink of being shut out for the second straight game, but Lincoln County got going in the fifth to make things interesting.
An error started the frame before Josie Bird — who had been intentionally walked on four occasions in the tournament — lined an RBI single to center to end a 10-inning scoreless streak for the Panthers.
After Bird and Haleigh Adkins were each safe following a fielder’s choice in which the throw to second pulled the shortstop off the bag on Bird’s arrival, Ryleigh Shull and Becca Pennington each followed with RBI singles before Maci Lunsford’s suicide squeeze also plated a run.
John Marshall’s second error of the frame made it a five-spot for the Panthers, who trimmed it to 8-5.
As quickly as Lincoln County grabbed momentum, it was gone.
John Marshall beat out a pair of infield singles, which started a flurry with four of five Monarchs reaching base to plate another pair of runs.
The Panthers had a last breath of life in the seventh, getting runners to first and second with no outs, but John Marshall’s Kadence Pettit struck out the game’s last three batters.
Pettit struck out 10 — including four in the final inning due to a throwing error on a throw to first on the third strike — to get the win for the Monarchs.
The loss ends Lincoln County’s season at 24-7.