Herbert Hoover's softball team knows a thing or two about winning state championships.
The Huskies are five-time defending Class AA state champions dating back to 2017 (with no tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19) and Hoover looks to once again defend that title in this year's state tournament.
Last season, the Huskies needed two games to defeat Winfield for a state championship. Both teams are back in the mix in this season's state tournament, which is set for Wednesday and Thursday at South Charleston's Little Creek Park.
Twelve teams across the state's three classes look to play for a title in the double elimination tournament.
The Class AA tournament will be played at Craft Field, while the Class AAA and Class A tournaments are at The Rock.
Championships are set for Thursday.
Among Kanawha Valley schools, aside from Herbert Hoover and Winfield in Class AA, George Washington is in the Class AAA state tournament for the first time since 2019.
Class AA
Winfield (30-4) and Oak Glen (25-9) kick things off on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. and the Generals are looking to keep up their winning ways in order to secure the school's first state softball championship.
Winfield has won six straight and 14 of its last 15 games. The Generals are coming off a dramatic walk-off regional tournament victory over Scott.
Winfield coach Steve Hensley thinks last year's experience may pay dividends this year.
"The biggest thing is having the experience of last year will probably help us," Hensley said. "I think what we've talked a lot about is playing inning to inning and out to out. We have to take the game as it comes and capitalize when we can."
Senior pitcher Maci Boggess, a Youngstown State signee, is likely to take the circle for the Generals. Boggess has a 17-0 record with a 0.63 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 111 innings pitched.
"We have what we think is as good of a pitcher in the state as there is in Maci Boggess," Hensley said. "We'll let her pitch and hopefully get her a little bit of a lead and play good defense behind her."
Winfield and Oak Glen did not meet in the regular season.
Hoover (21-8) is also up against an unfamiliar opponent in Independence (24-9) and that game is set to take place 30 minutes after the Oak Glen-Winfield game.
Stories you might like
The Huskies are on a nine-game winning streak after sweeping Lincoln in the regional tournament.
The Huskies graduated just two seniors from last year's team and coach Missy Smith is confident in this year's group. She said the Huskies can't play with complacency this year.
"Just putting our jerseys on and walking on the field is not enough," Smith said. "We have to compete every pitch and try to win every pitch and every inning. We have to make sure we can control what we can control.
"The last time we played Independence was two years ago at the state tournament," Smith said. "They are a storied program too. They've been successful in the last several years. Any of the four teams at the state tournament can win it, so we're going to try to do our best to make sure we put forth as much effort as we can to make sure it's us at the end."
Class AAA
George Washington (21-11) has been somewhat of a Cinderella this postseason.
After dropping a sectional matchup against No. 1 St. Albans, the Patriots rattled off three straight wins -- including two road wins against the Red Dragons -- to win the section and advance to the regional.
In that round, GW dropped the first game to Greenbrier East before winning the next two to advance to its first state tournament in five years.
The Patriots are slated to play defending champion Jefferson (21-6) 30 minutes after John Marshall (27-4) and Cabell Midland (21-5) face off at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
GW coach Bub Hobbs certainly doesn't see his team as an underdog.
"We're pretty confident right now," Hobbs said. "Coming in, we faced some really tough pitching and tough lineups and tough defenses. All of the above. We just kind of came in with the mindset, 'Why not us?' We just came in with a lot of confidence and trusted each other. We know that when we play at our level and play the way that we need to that we can compete with anybody."
GW and Jefferson have not met this season.
"Year in and year out, they're a tough team," Hobbs said. "They're well-coached and they have a lot of talent on both sides -- offense and defense. They're going to be a tough out for everybody, and I believe we're going to be a tough out too."
Class A
Defending champions Wahama (28-5) will take on St. Marys (28-4) at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday and Petersburg (25-8) is set to face Greenbrier West (23-2) 20 minutes after the conclusion of the Wahama-St. Marys game.