Beating Herbert Hoover in the regular season is one thing. Knocking off the three-time Class AA defending champion in the softball state tournament was another all together.
Despite the elevated stage and stakes and the relative inexperience when it came to state-tournament contests, Sissonville found a way to get past the Huskies for a fourth straight time.
This time it took a couple of home runs, a key diving catch in the seventh inning and another reliably solid outing from pitcher Madison Legg, and in the end the Indians (20-4) kept themselves afloat in the tournament’s winners bracket with a 7-3 victory Tuesday afternoon at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
The result relegated the Huskies to the losers bracket, where they were scheduled to play an elimination game against Independence at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. Sissonville was slated to play Oak Glen in the winners bracket thereafter. Oak Glen defeated Independence 5-0 before Sissonville and Hoover took to the field.
If there were any nerves on the Sissonville side, they were likely calmed early as Emma Meade led off with a single and scored on an Autumn Bailey infield hit. Though Hoover (24-4) would tie it up in the bottom of the inning, Sissonville tacked on more throughout the game, using a solo home run from Legg in the fifth inning and a two-run shot from Bailey in the seventh to help provide enough separation to survive a final Hoover rally.
“We started off a little slow. We just couldn’t get our bats going together at the same time,” Sissonville coach Travis Hill said. “But then it started coming on. Madison Legg with the long ball to center and Autumn went yard ... when you get that, that’s a plus, obviously. We don’t practice that. We practice barreling up the ball, and when you barrel up the ball, good things happen.”
Both teams were quiet over the second and third innings before Sissonville added runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Second baseman Emma Meade ripped an RBI double in the fourth to give the Indians the lead back for good and, after Legg’s dinger, Sissonville scratched out another run in the sixth thanks to three Hoover errors in the frame.
The Huskies’ Cortney Fizer led off with a triple in the sixth and scored on a ground out to make the score 4-2, but after Gracelyn Hill reached on an error to begin the top of the seventh, Bailey pulled a shot into the left-field bleachers to put Sissonville up 6-2. That would become 7-2 after Abigail Bailey singled and scored on another hit by Meade, who finished 3 for 5.
Hoover wasn’t done, however. Emma Veltri reached on an error, followed by back-to-back singles by Brooklyn Huffman and Caroline Woody. Veltri scored on Huffman’s hit to account for the scoring.
“You saw how they came out in the seventh, they were still fighting,” Hill said. “We’re just so evenly matched on paper, it’s crazy. They’re a great team.”
Sydney Bright followed with a liner up the middle but Meade made a diving grab, and though a double-play attempt was dropped by shortstop Aly Soblit, the wind was sucked from Hoover’s sails. Fizer popped out to first and Grayson Buckner struck out to end the threat, inning and game.
Hoover left eight runners on base, stranding two in the third, fifth and seventh innings. Those missed opportunities are what stuck out most to Hoover coach Missy Smith.
“We didn’t take advantage of the chances we had early,” Smith said. “We had runners on and they made plays and got outs and we didn’t get the hit we needed and if we get a hit here and there then we’re ahead and it’s a different ballgame, but it was what it was supposed to be. It was tight for a while and we just couldn’t keep it together.”
The Huskies’ quest for a fourth-straight title was put on life support with the loss but weren’t killed completely in the double-elimination tournament, and Smith said she reminded her team of that in the postgame huddle.
“Tell them the same thing we’ve been telling them, we’re not done and at this point in the season and when sectionals started, it’s lose and go home,” Smith said. “We’ve got to find a way to regroup, get it together and keep winning so we can play tomorrow.”
Hill was 2 for 4 with a double for Sissonville with Bailey also finishing 2 for 4. Brooklyn Huffman (3 for 4, RBI) and Bright (2 for 4, RBI) each had multi-hit efforts for Hoover.
Legg struck out six, hit a batter and issued no walks in the complete-game effort. Buckner struck out three and walked three across seven innings.
Oak Glen 5, Independence 0
Maddie McKay twirled a one-hit shutout as Oak Glen (29-1) earned an opening-round win over Independence. Sydney Brown tripled and walked three times for the Bears with Sarah Brown driving in three runs. Makayla Zoellers was 2 for 3 for Oak Glen with McKay and Lizzie Kell each registering a hit and an RBI.
Sarah Bragg had the lone hit for the Patriots.