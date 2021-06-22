In a softball state tournament opener early Tuesday afternoon, Sissonville continued to have three-time Class AA defending champion Herbert Hoover’s number in a 7-3 decision, marking the fourth straight win in the series for the Indians.
At the time, it was certainly a high note for the Indians (20-5), but as the temperature dropped, the pressure ratcheted up at Little Creek Park.
In the end, the Indians and Huskies are set to begin Wednesday morning right where they started their Tuesday -- against each other, with the winner advancing to the championship round.
The two teams will take vastly different takeaways into their fourth and final matchup of the season.
Hoover (25-4) rebounded from the early loss with a 9-1 mercy-rule win in six innings over Independence while Sissonville dropped a 3-2 white-knuckled heart-breaker to Oak Glen in eight innings in Tuesday’s nightcap, setting up a final do-or-die chapter between the Kanawha County rivals Wednesday morning.
First pitch is scheduled for 9:45 a.m., with the winner then needing two wins over Oak Glen to claim a state championship. The Golden Bears need just one win to lock things up.
The Huskies seemingly found their offense in an 11-hit effort against the Patriots while the Indians’ went largely silent and, despite a seventh-inning rally, Sissonville ultimately came up short.
So, while the two teams were in different places by the end of Tuesday night, feelings won’t much matter when dawn cracks Wednesday morning.
“That’s just the way the ball rolls,” Sissonville coach Travis Hill said. “We’ll roll it out tomorrow again and see what happens.”
There were certainly some eventful happenings in Tuesday’s nightcap.
Sissonville took the lead on Oak Glen just two batters into the bottom of the first inning as Emma Meade led off with a triple and scored on an error in right field off the bat of Kya Hampton. That score held until the third inning, when Lizzie Kell, who also pitched the first three innings for Oak Glen, led off with a triple and scored on an RBI double from Maddie McKay. Kell was at it again in the fifth as she tripled for a second time, scoring Sydney Brown to give the Golden Bears (29-1) a 2-1 lead.
Meanwhile, Sissonville’s offense, which pounded out 10 hits and two home runs in Tuesday’s earlier win over Hoover, went silent. Kell gave way to McKay in the fourth inning and the two combined to retire 17 out of 18 Indians hitters after Meade scored and faced the minimum from there until the seventh inning.
Sissonville finally woke up with a last gasp as Aly Soblit, Madison Legg and Gracelyn Hill led off the frame with singles, with Hill’s plating Soblit to tie the game at 2. The Indians were still in business with two on and none out, but after Autumn Bailey dropped down a sacrifice bunt, McKay struck out Kenzie Raines and Abigail Bailey back-to-back to push the game into extra innings.
That presented a conundrum to Sissonville as Legg, who threw all seven innings against Hoover, reached her limit of 14 innings in one day. For the first time all season, the Indians brought in a pitcher other than Legg in the form of Soblit.
The Indians also made defensive rotations, and after a one-out single by Olivia Munoz, Makayla Zoellers grounded to Raines, who had moved from left field to shortstop, and it resulted in a throwing error, allowing Munoz to advance to third. Amber Moore dropped a squeeze bunt down in the next at-bat with Munoz scoring the go-ahead run.
McKay sat Sissonville down in order in the bottom of the eighth to finish it off.
“The bats went dead,” Hill said. “Anytime you see a lefty [Kell], that’s totally not normal for our batters really, just a lefty, the way the ball comes out of the hand and has a natural curve. [McKay] hides the ball well on her delivery too.”
Kell finished 3 for 3 with Munoz adding a pair of hits in three at-bats. Legg singled twice for Sissonville and struck out 10.
Hoover shook off an early 1-0 hole against Independence, scoring two in the second inning, four in the third and three more in the sixth, capped by a two-run double for Cortney Fizer to punch its ticket into Wednesday's elimination game.
In stranding two runners in three different frames earlier on Tuesday, coach Missy Smith bemoaned her team’s missed offensive opportunities. But that was not the case against the Patriots.
“I thought we were more selective and less antsy and waiting on a pitch that we can get a hold of and drive,” Smith said. “We hit the ball hard and good things happened for us.”
Sydney Bright continued a hot day, following up a 2-for-4 performance against Sissonville with three more singles and an RBI against Independence. Fizer tripled and doubled and drove in four runs with Grayson Buckner and Josi Fix each finishing with a pair of hits and an RBI. Buckner also struck out four in the three-hitter.
The Huskies will try to buck some recent histor,y having lost four straight games to the Indians. That included Tuesday’s early game as Legg and Autumn Bailey each homered with Meade going 3 for 5. The 7-3 win was the first of the four Indians wins that was decided by more than one run.