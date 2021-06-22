St. Albans coach softball coach Christian Watts couldn’t believe it when he got the call on Tuesday morning that the Class AAA state tournament was under a one-hour delay due to overnight rains.
As it turned out, it seemed to impact Watts much more than Red Dragons pitcher Tayven Stephenson.
Stephenson was never threatened on Tuesday morning, taking advantage of an early lead and letting her defense work in a one-hitter as the Red Dragons earned a 3-0 win over John Marshall in the day’s first game at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
“We actually were excited for the delay,” Stephenson said of the players. “I didn’t go back to sleep, but we were able to get out the drowsiness where we played in the morning.”
The same could not be said of Watts, who said the break was excruciating.
“You know, you don’t sleep the night before and I was like, ‘Ugghhh,’” Watts said. “But you know they came out and they were the same people they’d been all year. They really came out with a lot of energy.”
The Red Dragons advanced to Tuesday night’s winners bracket game, where they met Cabell Midland. John Marshall and Washington were set to play in the losers bracket elimination game.
It did not take long for St. Albans to give Stephenson all the run production she would need Tuesday morning.
The Red Dragons loaded the bases following a quirky play in which St. Albans nearly had two runners on the same base. However, the lead runner, Kendall Stoffel, alertly stepped off toward home plate as a throw came and got her foot back on the base as Jillian Holley retreated to second.
Stoffel was tagged on third after her foot got back to the base while Holley got back to second after a Stephenson single to load the bases with no outs.
It appeared John Marshall pitcher Kadence Pettit might get out of the jam after getting a strikeout and a fielder’s choice, but Taylor Glancy delivered a two-run single to left-center field to start the scoring.
Watts said it was crucial to get production after loading the bases with no outs.
“The big thing for us was scoring first,” Watts said. “If they would’ve gotten out of that inning — bases loaded and no outs and we don’t score a run — that would’ve been a big momentum swing.”
With a lead, a confident Stephenson pitched to contact and trusted the defense behind her to make plays.
Led by Stoffel’s six putouts at second base, the Red Dragons did just that.
The Monarchs’ best threat to score came in the third inning when they put runners on the corners on a pair of walks, but Stoffel dove to her left to stop a hot shot by Dori King before flipping to Gracie Payne at first to end the threat.
John Marshall had just one base-runner over the last four innings against Stephenson, who added an RBI triple to score Holley with an insurance run in the fifth.
The Monarchs’ lone hit came on a second-inning single by Tessa Wise.
Stephenson and Holley each went 2 for 3 for the Red Dragons, who moved to 31-1 on the season.
Cabell Midland 1, Washington 0
Cabell Midland pitcher Jess Terry varied speeds well, using her change-up to consistently keep Washington’s batters off balance while striking out 16 batters in the Knights’ shutout win over the Patriots.
“That’s always been my best pitch because I can throw it at specific levels,” Terry said.
Terry and Midland catcher Olivia Pelfrey the game plan to near-perfection.
“They know each other so well because they’ve worked so much together,” Cabell Midland coach Herman Beckett said.
Pelfrey also continued her hot hitting in the postseason to provide the game’s only run.
In the top of the second, Cabell Midland got a leadoff walk to Hailey Roe before Pelfrey worked the count to 3-2 against Washington’s Maddy Ruffner.
Pelfrey then turned on Ruffner’s offering, lining it just inside the foul line by the warning track in left field to score Roe from first with the lone run of the game.
After Pelfrey put the first run on the board, Terry made it stand up, striking out 12 of the next 15 batters by painting corners and changing speeds.
Washington’s best chance to score came in the fourth inning when Washington’s Camdyn Noland led off with a double to left field. However, she was stranded there as Terry struck out the next three batters swinging, all on change-ups, to end the threat.
“Jess had that change going today and they couldn’t time it up,” Beckett said.
Washington’s Ruffner finished with 12 strikeouts and allowed just three hits — two to Pelfrey — in the hard-luck loss that snapped the Patriots’ 17-game winning streak.