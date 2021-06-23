St. Albans knew going into the day it would need to win three games Wednesday for a chance at a Class AAA prep softball state tournament title.
The Red Dragons also knew they had no chance at three if they didn't take care of No. 1.
St. Albans broke open a scoreless tie with a three-run fourth inning and tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the fifth to earn a 5-0 win over Washington in the elimination game Wednesday morning at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
That moved the Red Dragons into Wednesday afternoon's championship round against Cabell Midland, where St. Albans would have to beat the Knights twice to win the double-elimination tournament.
Wednesday morning's game went scoreless through its midway point, but St. Albans used a pair of Washington fielding miscues and their first two hits of the game to plate three runs.
Sydney Young connected for a two-run single that broke things open, then Taylor Glancy added her third RBI with a sacrifice fly.
The Red Dragons then put the game away in the fifth with Tayven Stephenson's RBI triple and an RBI single by Kendall Stoffel scored Stephenson.
Stoffel got the start in the circle in place of the ace Stephenson in a strategic move to preserve innings on a day in which the Red Dragons could potentially play three games.
Through three innings, it was a pitcher's duel with Stoffel and Washington's Maddy Ruffner.
Ruffner struck out five in the first two innings and did not allow a hit until the fourth. She finished with 10 strikeouts in the loss for Washington, whose season ended at 26-5.
Stoffel allowed just two hits and struck out nine in the win.