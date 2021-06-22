Morgan Christian delivered a three-run home run as part of a four-run top of the seventh as the Wahama stayed unbeaten with a 6-5 win over Petersburg in the Class A prep softball tournament Tuesday at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
The No. 1-seeded Falcons (25-0) advanced to take on Ritchie County in the winners bracket Tuesday evening after Petersburg was scheduled to face Midland Trail at 5:30 p.m. in an elimination game. Ritchie knocked off Trail 9-1 in five innings Tuesday morning.
Christian’s home run put Wahama up 6-3 and Petersburg answered in the seventh but came up a run short. Christian went 3 for 3 with Mikie Lieving and Alyssa VanMeter each registering a pair of hits for the White Falcons. Deb Miller drove in a pair of runs for Wahama.
Jenna Burgess led Petersburg, going 3 for 4 with an RBI. Maddison Champ doubled twice and drove in a pair of runs for the Vikings (21-6) with Mackenzie Kitzmiller and Brooklynn Rohrbaugh each rapping out two hits.
Ritchie County 9, Midland Trail 1
The Rebels scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back. Alyvia Pittman, Marissa Jeffrey, Olivia Dodd, Jayci Gray and Lillie Law each had two hits for Ritchie with Gray adding a homer and two RBI. Dodd and Law each doubled and drove in two with Chloe Elliott also registering two RBI.
Sydney Sheets hit a first-inning solo home run for Midland Trail (20-5).