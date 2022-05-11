Tayven Stephenson was effective on both sides of the softball on Wednesday night.
Stephenson allowed one run on seven hits and struck out 12 batters in the circle while going 1 for 3 with a two-run double at the plate to help St. Albans to a Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 title with an 8-1 win over South Charleston at St. Albans High.
"The times we've played them I hadn't hit well so I tried to make adjustments from the last time and hit the outside pitch and then they came in but you just have to adjust," Stephenson said. "I thought my pitching was pretty good today."
St. Albans (22-6) moves on to play Greenbrier East in the best-of-three Region 3 tournament with dates and times to be determined. South Charleston ends its season with a 17-9 record.
"Last year we got Greenbrier East in the regionals and went down there and laid a big egg," St. Albans coach Christian Watts said. "Greenbrier East is always a competitive ball club. Very well coached. We're gonna have to bring our 'A' game and play as well as we have the last few games to beat them."
St. Albans drew first blood Wednesday in the bottom of the first. Sydney Young singled with one out. Stephenson bunted to the left side, and South Charleston third baseman Emily Ross fielded the ball but threw it past the first baseman and into the outfield, allowing Young to score.
South Charleston scored its lone run in the top of the seccond. Tori Wells led off with a double and two bunt singles in a row loaded the bases with no one out. Wells scored from third on a passed ball to tie the game at 1.
St. Albans broke the tie with two runs in the bottom of the third. Ali Long led the inning off with a walk and Young was hit by a pitch to put two on with one out for Stephenson, who ripped a doubledand drove in two runs to give St. Albans a 3-1 lead.
The Red Dragons broke things open with four runs on three hits in the bottom of the fifth. Jaden Conrad led off with a single, Young was hit by a pitch for the second time and Stephenson was hit with a pitch to load the bases with no one out.
South Charleston starting pitcher Lexi Scarberry was pulled after loading the bases and Hope Sizemore came on in relief. Sizemore was greeted by Punkie Harper, who hit a two-run single to extend the Red Dragons' lead to 5-1. After the next two batters struck out, Ava Bentley joined the hit parade with a two-run single. St. Albans was out to a 7-1 lead heading to the sixth.
St. Albans added another run in the seventh as Conrad hit a leadoff triple and scored on a Young sacrifice fly.
Stephenson closed the door in the seventh to give St. Albans the sectional title.
"Anytime you win the sectional championship that's great," Watts said. "That's the first step to get to where you want to be. I want to say, I've been coaching here a long time and I've coached a lot of games against those kids from South Charleston. They had a great season. I know it stings now but I hope they keep their heads high. A lot of them are going on to play college softball."