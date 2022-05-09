WINFIELD — Winfield junior outfielder Georgia Moulder singled on the first pitch to lead off the bottom of the first inning.
By Monday, she and the Generals figured they’d waited long enough.
That hit sparked a 17-hit barrage as host Winfield rolled to a 14-2 win over Poca in five innings. The game was an elimination contest in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 softball tournament that was originally scheduled to be played on Friday but was postponed twice due to weather.
With the win, the Generals advanced to play at Sissonville at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will then play at Nitro on Wednesday needing two victories over the Wildcats to capture the section while the loser is out. Poca’s season ended at 7-21.
Third-seeded Winfield had five days to stew on a 7-4 loss at second-seeded Sissonville in a sectional opener last Wednesday and whatever the Generals found in that time certainly worked on Monday.
“We always come here on Sundays and hit on the field with my dad and a couple of my friends,” Moulder said.
“Once we started hitting in the beginning it was all fine and that’s what we have to do.”
Moulder finished 4 for 4 with a four RBIs and was one of seven Generals to have a multi-hit night. Maci Boggess (2 for 2), Kennedy Dean (2 for 4, double, two RBIs), Lola Baber (2 for 2, two RBIs), Kristen Hensley (2 for 4, two RBIs), Alex Hurley (2 for 3) and Kennedy Schilling (2 for 3) all added a pair of base hits to the cause.
That was more than plenty enough for Boggess to work with as she struck out nine Dots over four innings before yielding to Lilly Chandler, who shut the door in the fifth.
“It’s a good start,” Winfield coach Steve Hensley said. “Coming out of this delay, being at home helps. Now you get a chance to go back to Sissonville where you’ve been in the last week so hopefully some familiar territory will help us out a little bit.”
Sissonville may be a familiar foe, but it’s been anything but friendly. The Generals dropped both meetings this season and three straight overall to Sissonville, dating back to a 19-0 drubbing at the hands of the Indians in last year’s sectional final.
All of those losses have come at the hands of Indians starting pitcher Madison Legg, a first-team All-State selection a year ago. It’s unlikely that Tuesday’s game will come with any surprises but the Generals (19-7) must find a way to execute their game plan in the batter’s box.
“We’ve got to get on Legg pretty quickly, start off strong because whenever we get down to her it’s not good,” Moulder said. “First-pitch strikes, lay off the high pitches — she always gets us with those pitches — and look outside, inside.”
The Indians too have been waiting since losing a heartbreaking 5-4 decision at top-seeded Nitro last Thursday. While their wait extended another day, Winfield was battering the ball all over the yard.
Whether that helps or not, Thursday will tell. But Hensley, for one, believes that it can’t hurt.
“I think to some degree it does,” Hensley said. “Seeing live pitching and hitting — obviously, to keep going we’ve got to play every day this week. I think this is a game that’s good. Momentum, get out and go play and then it comes down to making the plays in key spots. I’d rather play than sit.”
Winfield scored two runs in the first inning and four in the second, building a 6-0 lead before Poca picked up a run on an RBI single for Lilly Grady in the top of the third. The Generals responded with two more runs with Moulder and Boggess each rapping out RBI singles. Kendra Dunbar homered for Poca in the top of the fourth, cutting the Winfield lead to 8-2 before the Generals exploded for six in the bottom half with Moulder pounding a two-run single and Dean adding a two-run double.
After coming on in relief to start the fifth, Chandler gave up a leadoff single to Poca’s Logan Holbert, the team’s only senior, before getting three straight outs to finish the game.