WINFIELD — Winfield knows better than most that early-season softball victories don’t necessarily translate into postseason success.
But that doesn’t mean the Generals won’t take them while they can get them.
Winfield picked up another on Tuesday night, scoring a pair of runs in the first and sixth innings and wiggling out of a couple of jams to score a 4-1 victory over Cardinal Conference and Region 4 foe Chapmanville.
The win moved Winfield to 4-0 on the young season and dropped the Tigers to 1-2, but for the Generals, it was a good early measuring-stick tilt and one that came with some adversity.
“It’s early in the year and you need some stressful situations and I think they got that,” Winfield coach Steve Hensley said.
The Generals pounced early, getting a two-out triple to the center-field wall from Kennedy Dean, and Lola Baber hit one a few feet farther, launching a two-run homer over the fence to put Winfield up 2-0 in the first inning.
Yet from there, Chapmanville freshman hurler Chloe Murphy settled in and matched zeroes with Winfield starter Kristen Hensley. Murphy, who struck out nine, retired the next 11 Generals in order, affording the Tigers a couple of big chances to claw back.
The first Tigers threat came in the top of the fourth inning as Brooke Christian laced a two-out double to right and was followed by a single to left from Erica Sigman. That put two on for Erin Adkins and she shot one into right field, but Generals right fielder Mianna Oglesby alertly scooped it up and fired to first base with the ball arriving just in time for a 9-3 putout to keep the Tigers off the board.
“The play Mianna made, that was the biggest play in the game,” Steve Hensley said. “That’s a credit to her with her mind in the game and helping the team in any way she can.”
Kristen Hensley was pulled after five shutout innings in favor of Lilly Chandler, who was met with a leadoff single from Emma Muncy in the top of the sixth. Baylee Belcher put down a bunt that was mishandled at first base, putting two on and none out. Ashleigh Mahan sacrificed the runners over with a bunt and, after a Christian flyout, Sigman walked to load the bases with two gone.
Adkins hit a grounder to Dean at shortstop and it was booted, allowing Muncy to score. But with the game teetering, Chandler struck Murphy out looking to end the threat.
The Generals added two more in the bottom half on an RBI single from Dean and an RBI triple from Georgia Moulder, and Murphy set the Tigers down 1-2-3 in the top of the seventh to seal the deal.
Dean and Baber, two of the team’s three seniors, as well as several other key contributors, were part of last year’s squad that earned the section’s top seed but was drubbed 19-0 in the sectional title game by Sissonville.
None of that has or will be alleviated right now, but Steve Hensley said he hopes his team learned some valuable lessons from last year’s run and is pleased with the start.
“It’s an experienced group,” he said. “I think they just learned that you just can’t take every day for granted because it ends so fast. The finality of the season ... you can have a great year, you can run into a really good team, playing well and all of the sudden it’s over. Hopefully that’s the takeaway, just don’t leave anything out here.”