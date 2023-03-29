Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

For the second night in a row, Nitro's softball team lapsed late in the game.

After the Wildcats gave up seven runs in the fourth in a Tuesday loss to Chapmanville, Nitro allowed six runs in the sixth inning in a 7-1 Wednesday setback to Winfield at Nitro City Park. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

