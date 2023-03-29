For the second night in a row, Nitro's softball team lapsed late in the game.
After the Wildcats gave up seven runs in the fourth in a Tuesday loss to Chapmanville, Nitro allowed six runs in the sixth inning in a 7-1 Wednesday setback to Winfield at Nitro City Park.
Winfield (9-0) remains undefeated and has outscored opposing teams 72-22 this season.
The Generals had trouble with Nitro (6-5) starting pitcher Carly Mathes. Mathes, who went the distance in the loss, allowed just one run on three hits over the first five innings. Walks hurt Mathes.
When Winfield posted six runs in the sixth, it did so off just three hits as Mathes walked two batters and hit another batter with a pitch. Mathes issued free passes to nine batters and she gave up five earned runs.
"We were just consistent and we were staying with the game," Winfield coach Steve Hensley said. "I thought Mathes threw really well. She came right at us and I thought she threw hard and she was in the zone and she challenged our girls. She was good."
Maci Boggess was the winning pitcher. She went seven innings, allowing one run on six hits, and she struck out 10 batters.
Chloe Kimble led the Winfield offense, going 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
Winfield struck first in the top of the first inning. Georgia Moulder singled, Alex Hurley walked and Boggess was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no one out.
Kimble's sacrifice fly brought in the first run, but Mathes worked out of trouble allowing just that run.
Neither team scored again until the bottom of the third inning, when the Wildcats' Aris Miller tripled and was awarded home after the ball bounded into the Winfield dugout, tying the game at 1.
Nitro had a prime opportunity to score in the bottom of the fourth when the Wildcats loaded the bases with no one out. Karmen Hogan, however, grounded into a 1-2-3 double play. Cecilee Lackey was thrown out at third for the third out of the inning and Nitro failed to score.
"In those situations, you just damage-control the innings," Hensley said. "If we give them a run, that's OK. Just keep the crooked number off the board, the four or five-spot. Maci obviously is just a great pitcher, but she's going to give up a run or two every now and then. It's going to happen. You just want to avoid the big inning and we did that. That was probably the difference in the game."
Boggess allowed just one baserunner from the fifth inning on.
In the sixth, Evelyn Loyd reached with an infield single, Kenlie Zigmond walked and Lilly Chandler was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out. Moulder then singled to drive in a run to make the score 2-1. Hurley's fielder's choice drove in another run, Kimble knocked in two runs with a single, and two more runs scored when Ella Nelson's fly ball was dropped in left field.
"It's hard sometimes because you get a little antsy and you want to go hit," Hensley said. "You just have to put together some good at-bats. We have enough seniors and juniors that are good in that regard and that showed a little bit with patience late in the game. The girls expected good things to happen and they did."