LOGAN — Winfield won its third softball game in as many days on Friday night as the Generals defeated Logan 10-2 in six innings.
The Generals (12-3) picked up right where they left off from their previous two contests as they had just defeated Wayne 13-4 Thursday and had snapped Wahama’s 39-game winning streak with a 7-1 triumph on Wednesday.
“I thought early in the game tonight especially we had good at-bats,” Winfield coach Steve Hensley said. “We’ve had a few games where we just haven’t had real competitive at bats, but this week it finally seems like we have been seeing the ball a little better, making better contact up and down the order. We picked up that big win against Wahama and I think we’re just riding a little bit of momentum right now.”
After both teams went scoreless in the first inning, the Generals erupted in the top of the second as they plated seven runs to take command. They scored their seven runs on seven hits in the inning as Chloe Kimble, Kristen Hensley, Alex Hurley, Kennedy Schilling, Maci Boggess, Kennedy Dean and Lola Baber all had hard-hit singles.
Winfield continued to swing hot bats in the third inning as Hurley singled in a run to push the lead to 8-0 and later scored on a wild pitch to make it 9-0.
Winning pitcher Lilly Chandler had a no-hitter going until the fourth inning when Logan’s Emma Elkins and Lacy Curry broke it up on back-to-back doubles to put Logan on the board.
Winfield was three outs away from ending the contest with an eight-run mercy rule after five innings, but Logan had different plans.
Emilee Mullins led off the bottom of the fifth with a single, then came around to score after Kylie Coleman’s hard-hit ground ball squirted under the second baseman’s glove and rolled all the way to the fence in right-center field to cut the Winfield lead to 9-2.
Winfield got that run right back in the top of the sixth as Kenlie Zigmond singled, Georgia Moulder doubled, and then Hensley’s sacrifice fly to left scored Zigmond to push the Generals’ lead back to eight at 10-2.
Chandler then took care of business in the bottom half of the inning as she retired the Logan side in order to end the game. Her final line in the circle was six innings of three-hit ball while striking out six and issuing just one walk.
Harlee Quick started the game for Logan and took the loss as Winfield tagged her for nine runs on nine hits in 2 1/3 innings. Freshman Chloe Albright was a bright spot for the Wildcats as she pitched the final 3 2/3 innings and allowed one run on three hits while striking out two.
Schilling, Hensley and Hurley led the way at the plate for Winfield with two hits apiece, with Hensley and Schilling each turning in doubles. Dean, Hurley and Schilling each had two RBIs while Baber and Hensley also knocked in runs.
Winfield (12-3) has a pair of games next week against sectional rivals Sissonville (Monday) and Nitro (Tuesday).
“We just have to keep playing well, defensively I think we can be pretty good,” Hensley said. “This team really needs to get out and play with a lead, because we have such good pitching. We have four girls that can get people out. If we can get out to an early lead then we are a whole lot better than when we are trying to play from behind all the time.”
Logan (7-9) plays Monday at sectional foe Mingo Central and hosts Tug Valley Tuesday.