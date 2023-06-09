Prep softball: Winfield's Boggess earns Gatorade Player of the Year honors Staff report Jun 9, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Buy Now Winfield's Maci Boggess was named 2022-2023 Gatorade West Virginia softball Player of the Year. CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The accolades just keep coming for Winfield's Maci Boggess. Two days after being named captain of the West Virginia Sports Writers Association Class AA All-State team, Boggess was named the 2022-23 Gatorade West Virginia softball Player of the Year. Boggess made the announcement on social media Friday.Boggess is the first Winfield softball player to earn the honor. Boggess, a Youngstown State signee, was instrumental in Winfield's first state softball championship in school history.In the state tournament, Boggess went 3-0 with 25 strikeouts in 19 innings pitched. The hurler ended her high school career (of three seasons due to COVID-19) with a 1.27 ERA and she had a record of 50-10 with 449 strikeouts in 364 innings-pitched. At the plate in her career, Boggess had a .357 batting average with six home runs and 78 RBIs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Baseball Sports Softball School Systems Job Market Trending Now Articles ArticlesLate Poca athlete Gross 'had the world in front of him'Manchin-chaired energy panel faced with climate change-fueled wildfires amid Mountain Valley Pipeline pushbackPutnam County Development Authority purchases former Kanawha Manufacturing building in Red House"I want everybody to feel this as long as we can:” WV chef returns to Charleston restaurant after James Beard awardsUnveiling of Herbert Hoover High School ushers in new era for HuskiesTeenager sentenced in student's shooting deathNorth-South basketball: Small school, big game for state POY Eli AllenPrep softball All-State: Lincoln Co. slugger Josie Bird captains AAA first teamCharleston Dirty Birds celebrate Pride NightDear Abby: Woman's final wishes create angst and argument in family