winfield hoover sofball1
Winfield's Maci Boggess was named 2022-2023 Gatorade West Virginia softball Player of the Year. 

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

The accolades just keep coming for Winfield's Maci Boggess. 

Two days after being named captain of the West Virginia Sports Writers Association Class AA All-State team, Boggess was named the 2022-23 Gatorade West Virginia softball Player of the Year. 

