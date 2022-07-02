ONA — Softball players who watched Morgan Zerkle at Marshall University now want to play for her at Miami University.
Zerkle, 27, starred for the Thundering Herd from 2013-17 and now is an assistant coach at Miami. She conducted a camp for 75 players in the high school classes of 2023-26 last week and said she was elated with who she saw.
“There were players who I gave lessons to when they were little, little kids,” Zerkle said. “They came to watch me at Marshall. Now, they’ve grown up and can play in college.”
An all-state selection at Cabell Midland High School, Zerkle plays professionally for Athletes Unlimited. Her season begins July 17 and extends until Aug. 30. Between her college and pro seasons, the former U.S. national team member made it a point to have a camp in the area where she grew up.
“I appreciate all the support I have here,” Zerkle said Friday. “Marshall has one of the best fan bases. People tell me they’ve watched my games on ESPN. It’s cool to see people watching.”
More people than ever are watching softball. This season, for the first time, the college softball finals featuring Oklahoma and Texas drew more TV viewers (1.74 million) than did the college baseball championship (1.54 million) with Mississippi vs. Oklahoma.
Zerkle said she’s noticed the explosion in popularity of softball in the Tri-State since she played.
“The progression is tremendous,” she said. “It used to be we’d have four travel ball teams from the Tri-State and that was it. Now there are a lot more.”
Zerkle said travel ball is good, but if players want to be recruited, they should emphasize camps first.
“Tournaments are great, but camps put you in front of coaches more than once,” Zerkle said. “If you’re going to spend money, do it to go to campuses where coaches can put a face to your name.”
Zerkle said the Tri-State is producing more college-caliber players than ever, and Miami has noticed.
“Miami recruits all over, especially places within driving distance,” Zerkle said. “Anywhere within a tank of gas in particular, we go. We’re looking to recruit this area and get a few hidden gems.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.