Karalyne Wade may be the hottest hitter in the state of West Virginia right now, and her timing couldn't be better.

Wade hit three home runs on Tuesday as she helped the No. 2-seeded Patriots earn two elimination game wins at No. 1 St. Albans in the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 championship.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

