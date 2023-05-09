Karalyne Wade may be the hottest hitter in the state of West Virginia right now, and her timing couldn't be better.
Wade hit three home runs on Tuesday as she helped the No. 2-seeded Patriots earn two elimination game wins at No. 1 St. Albans in the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 championship.
The Patriots claimed their first sectional softball title since 2019. GW advances to the Region 3 Tournament and will play a three-game series against Section 2 champion Greenbrier East starting next week.
St. Albans (18-9) is eliminated.
George Washington came into Tuesday needing two wins against the tournament undefeated Red Dragons in order to avoid elimination.
The Patriots won the first game 5-1 before claiming the second contest 4-1.
Wade provided all the GW offense in the second game as she hit three home runs, driving in all four runs for the Patriots (17-10).
On Monday, Wade hit two three-run home runs in a 17-1 semifinal victory over South Charleston.
On Tuesday, Wade went 2 for 3 with a double and a single in the first game before going 3 for 3 with two solo homers and a two-run home run in the second game.
Wade hit five home runs and drove in 10 RBIs in less than 48 hours and she did so with her team's season on the line.
"She's just seeing the ball and she's hitting the ball where it's pitched," GW coach Bub Hobbs said. "I can't say enough about this group of girls. We fight and when we play well, we're going to play really well. It's just a matter of being able to put it all together. Today we made a statement, and in my opinion we controlled both games the whole game through."
Tuesday's game was a rematch of last week's sectional matchup in which the Red Dragons claimed a quick 8-0 win over the Patriots in five innings.
The opposite was the case in the championship games as GW outscored St. Albans 9-2.
"We just put pressure on the defense like we were supposed to do," Hobbs said of adjustments for St. Albans. "We're a tough team to beat and everybody knows it. We'll enjoy this moment and move forward to Greenbrier East."
Wofford signee Tayven Stephenson was lights-out in last week's start against George Washington as she went the distance, allowing no runs on three hits.
Stephenson didn't have as much luck Tuesday as GW got to her for three runs in the first three innings. Stephenson went just 3 1/3 before being relieved in the circle by Ava Bentley.
After GW took a 3-0 lead, the Patriots tacked on two more runs, one in the fourth and one in the seventh, while St. Albans mustered a run on just four hits.
It was more of the same in the second game as the Red Dragons added just four more hits and one more run.
GW starting pitcher Alexis Adkins had her way with St. Albans as she went the distance in both games. Adkins pitched 14 innings and allowed two runs on eight total hits on Tuesday.
She also went five innings in Monday's win over South Charleston.
"Not only pitching, but offensively." Hobbs said of Adkins. "The kid hits the ball hard every single time she steps up to bat. But she's a leader on and off the field. Today, leadership was the difference. We believed. Our motto today was 'Why not us?' We never had a doubt in our mind that we could come in here and beat them twice."
For St. Albans coach Christian Watts, things didn't go according to plan.
"There's 13 players and three coaches and it wasn't any of our nights," Watts said. "We didn't make adjustments and there was more we could have done offensively. I'm not going to take anything away from GW. They had a great game plan. Alexis kept us off-balance and we refused to make adjustments. They hit the ball well. It's role reversal from the other night. We hit everywhere they weren't and the score reflected, and tonight they hit everywhere we weren't."
St. Albans hit into 19 fly-ball outs over the two games.
Heading into the regional, GW has a full head of steam and Hobbs said the Patriots have a chip on their shoulder.
"That's something that we've preached," Hobbs said. "We lost some games that we shouldn't have. We lost some games this year that we didn't play well and came out a little flat. This year, what we've learned is there's so many good teams and we've been fortunate to do the things that we do at a high level."