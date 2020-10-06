The state prep golf championships and challenging weather often go hand in hand. Such was the case Monday during the first day of the 2020 edition of the event.
An hour-long frost delay didn’t help the George Washington High golf team in its quest for a Class AAA championship, but GW remains squarely in the hunt for that crown.
The Patriots sit just five shots back of leader Wheeling Park in the Class AAA team standings after the first round at the Spidel Golf Club’s Jones Course at Wheeling’s Oglebay Resort. GW combined to shoot a 247 on the course compared to Wheeling Park’s 242. Cabell Midland shot a 250 to sit three shots back of the Patriots.
“To be five shots back is still kind of amazing to me,” GW coach B.J. Calabrese said. “We had a really rough start.”
GW started on the back nine of the Jones Course and struggled through a bogey-filled outing. The Patriots’ four golfers on the course shot bogey or worse 22 times on those nine holes. Anderson Goldman struggled along with the rest of the team. He triple-bogeyed No. 10 then double-bogeyed No. 12.
Goldman rallied on the front nine, carding three birdies and just missing a fourth to finish the day with a 79. He’s tied with Washington’s Ethan Hardy for fifth and sits just two shots behind the individual leader, defending champion Ryan Bilby of Brooke.
“It just shows his resilience,” Calabrese said of Goldman’s day. “He’s played enough competitive golf to know that, hey, every hole is up for grabs here. He was able to hang in and to shoot in the 70s, I was really proud of him for that effort.”
The front nine painted a better picture for the entire GW team. All four golfers were in the Class AAA top 20 after the first day. Emma Nicol was tied for 10th, Austin Willard was tied for 13th and Mario Palumbo was tied for 19th.
Wednesday’s second and final day could have its own weather issues. Forecasts are calling for wind gusts between 20 and 30 miles an hour.
“You’ll have to keep the ball low and keep the ball in play here,” Calabrese said. “Any high shots … the wind’s going to really affect the flight of the ball. We’re going to talk about just getting off to a better start.”
A pair of Kanawha Valley teams — Herbert Hoover and Winfield — qualified for the Class AA state tournament. The Huskies are fifth and the Generals are seventh after the first day, but both teams have some ground to make up to reel in leader Shady Spring. Hoover is 15 shots back of the lead, while Winfield is 23 shots back.
Yet both teams have golfers enjoying some individual success. Winfield’s Jackson Woodburn shot an 81 to tie for third with Westside’s Kerri-Anne Cook and sit four shots back of the leader, defending champ Todd Duncan of Shady Spring. Hoover’s Bryson Beaver is in a four-person group tied for 11th after shooting an 87.
No Kanawha Valley teams made the Class A tournament, but Charleston Catholic’s Evan Sayre shot an 88 to finish in a three-way tie for eighth after the first day. Wheeling Central’s Justin Doerr shot a 79 for the first-day lead. Buffalo’s Chase Venes shot a 99 to finish the first day tied for 21st.