The suspensions of spring athletic seasons that hit college sports Thursday made their way to prep sports in West Virginia on Friday.
The West Virginia Department of Education announced Friday morning via Twitter that all extracurricular activities were canceled until April 10.
"Upon guidance from @WVGovernor & state medical officials, Superintendent [Clayton] Burch is implementing a mandatory cancelation of all school extracurricular activities 3-16-2020 thru 4-10-2020. During the week of 4-6-2020 the situation will be monitored and evaluated," the tweet read. "This does not include student care programs such as 21st Century Learning and child nutrition programs."
This comes on the heels of Thursday's suspension of the state girls basketball tournament and the Class AA boys basketball regional round, which would either postpone or cancel the state boys basketball tournament.
On Thursday, the NCAA canceled all winter and spring championships, wiping out the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments. The Big 12, home to West Virginia University, is suspending all competition until March 29. Conference USA, home to Marshall University, is suspending all competition indefinitely.
Also, the Mountain East Conference, home to the University of Charleston and West Virginia State University, announced that its spring season had been suspended.