The West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association announced three names to the 2021 Class of the WVSACA Hall of Fame.
This year’s honorees are Mike McCoy of Parkersburg High School and Marshall University, Jody McKown of Fayetteville High School and West Virginia University, and Ron Terry of Buffalo Wayne High School.
The 2021 Hall of Fame class will be inducted in a ceremony at 5 p.m. Friday at Little Creek Country Club in South Charleston and introduced at halftime at the North-South Football Classic Saturday at South Charleston High School.
Mike McCoy
In the early 1980s, McCoy established himself as one of the all-time greatest running backs in the storied history of Parkersburg football.
McCoy, who graduated in 1984, was a three-year starter for head coach Buddy James. As a bruising runner, McCoy worked his way into being one of the school’s best backs ever by amassing 2,555 yards on 498 carries 5.1 per carry) with 18 touchdowns.
McCoy also caught 18 passes for 232 yards and made 54 tackles on the defensive side of the ball. He was named his team’s Most Valuable Player in 1983.
McCoy scored the first touchdown in the 1984 North-South game.
McCoy chose to walk on at Marshall instead of taking one of several scholarship offers from small-college programs. By the second week of practice for head coach Stan Parrish’s Thundering Herd, McCoy had earned a scholarship and became a starting fullback in the second game of the season. He started as a sophomore and junior and was the team’s leading rusher in 1985.
In his junior year, McCoy garnered the prestigious Buck Harless Award, which is given annually to Marshall’s outstanding student-athlete for all sports.
As a senior, he helped the Thundering Herd of head coach George Chaump reach the NCAA I-AA national championship game against Northwestern Louisiana.
After college, McCoy worked two years as a graduate assistant coach for Marshall football, then spent a year at Rutgers before joining Chaump at Navy from 1991 to 1994.
McCoy later coached at Edinboro and Marietta College.
The last several years he has enjoyed successful career as a State Farm Insurance agent in Moundsville.
McCoy is a member of the Parkersburg High Football Hall of Fame and the Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame.
Jody McKown
McKown was a three-sport standout at Fayetteville High School and earned Class AA first-team All-State quarterback honors in 1976 while playing for his father, the late Paul McKown.
In addition to football, he was twice named the Class AA second-team All-State captain in basketball. McKown averaged 27.2 points as a junior and 23.0 as a senior.
In track and field, he won the low hurdles as a senior at the Gazette relays and placed third in the event at the 1977 state meet.
Since Fayetteville didn’t field a baseball team, McKown excelled in the sport for various high level summer teams.
He represented Fayetteville in the 1977 North-South All-Star Football Classic. McKown started in the secondary, punted and was the holder for kicker Jim Thompson.
He is remembered for a vicious hit against a North player, allowing Sherman’s Richie Halstead, who had intercepted a North pass, to spring loose and score a TD in the South’s 23-6 win.
McKown took his football talents to WVU and quickly found himself playing regularly in the secondary. He intercepted two passes his freshman season and returned one for a touchdown against Boston College.
As a freshman, sophomore and junior, McKown collected 41 tackles while earning three letters.
McKown’s bone-jarring hits and physical nature took a toll on his body. A neck injury forced him to the sidelines as a senior in 1980, Don Nehlen’s first at the helm at WVU.
He returned to the program in 1981 to serve as the team’s punter and holder. It allowed him to earn a fourth letter as a Mountaineer.
In fact, it was his punting performance in the North-South game that got him back on the field in Morgantown.
WVU had to replace punter Curt Carion in 1981, and assistant coach Gary Tranquill recalled McKown’s excellent display of punting in the North-South game and mentioned that to Nehlen.
McKown, who had been kept on scholarship with a medical redshirt, won the job in the spring and was an integral part of a Mountaineer squad that went 9-3. That season was capped off by a 26-6 win over Florida in the Peach Bowl.
Since his playing days, McKown has spent the bulk of his life living in Atlanta. He is the owner and founder of Action Sports International, photographing over 600 events worldwide, including college football teams, marathons, triathlons and Ironman competitions.
Ron Terry
Terry enjoyed a phenomenal coaching career in Wayne County.
A graduate of Trap Hill High School (now a part of Liberty-Raleigh) and Marshall University, Terry spent his entire coaching career at Buffalo Wayne High School (now a part of Spring Valley). He was an assistant to Phil Davis and Jim Thornburg from 1969-1988, including serving as defensive coordinator in 1979, when Buffalo reached the Class AA state championship game. Terry helped the Bison return to the state title game in 1985.
In 1989, Terry took over as head coach and led the program to several outstanding achievements, including the Class AA state championship in 1992 — the only one in school history. Terry’s 1991 team reached the Class AA semifinals.
Terry was chosen as the head coach of the South in the 1994 North-South Classic and led his team to a 28-0 victory.
Besides football, Terry was both the school’s assistant basketball coach and head baseball coach. He founded the Buffalo baseball program in 1971 and served as the school’s head coach through 1996.
Terry won over 300 games as baseball coach and led the Bison to the 1977 Class AA-A state championship game.
Following his coaching days, Terry became the first athletic director at Spring Valley High School. He served in that capacity from 1997-2003.
He oversaw the construction of the football and track and field complex at SVHS as well as the soccer and baseball facilities.
In 2003, Terry was chosen as the Athletic Director of the Year by the West Virginia Athletic Director’s Association.