Hurricane senior high jumper Nadia Legros signed to join the University of Connecticut’s track and field team on Friday during a small ceremony outside Hurricane High School.
Legros, who missed her senior season due to the coronavirus pandemic, also received offers from WVU, Marshall, UCLA and Florida. She talked about her decision to sign at UConn over other offering schools.
“[UConn] has kind of been my dream school,” Legros said. “I love New York and it’s really close to New York and a lot of my family is from there so I’ll be a lot closer to my family.”
Legros and her parents, clad in UConn athletic gear, set up a table in front of the school and a small crowd of friends and family gathered as she signed her commitment papers. In front of the crowd, her coach, Eric Cooper, said a few words acknowledging her accomplishments.
“If you’ve watched Nadia in practice, if you watch her compete, her going to the next level is absolutely no surprise at all,” Cooper said. “This is an exciting day for her, her family, myself and our program.”
Legros thanked her family, coach and teammates for their part in her athletic accomplishments.
“I would like to thank my family for supporting me through everything and always pushing me to do my best and I want to thank Coach Cooper for being the best coach in the state,” Legros said.
For Legros, choosing a school was more complicated than usual due to the coronavirus shutdowns. College recruiting has essentially come to a standstill in the past months, which meant Legros had to choose her school virtually. She said she toured UConn’s living and athletic facilities on the school’s website and met with coaches virtually. Legros said the process was different but it won’t negatively affect the future.
“It was definitely different as far as the virus happening,” Legros said. “It got in the way of me visiting the school. Once I’m there I’ll have a great experience. I feel pretty good about it.”
Legros said the choice was even harder because of the offers she got from local schools.
“It was a tough pick,” Legros said. “WVU obviously was one of my top choices also. [It is] one of my dream schools in-state-wise.”
“She did a tremendous job of taking her time and sorting through her options,” Cooper said. “She was very mature from that standpoint, especially for her to not have her senior track season.”
Legros was a state runner-up in the high jump with a personal best of 5 feet, 6 inches. Cooper talked about her impact on the program and he thinks she’ll be successful at UConn.
“It has been an honor to work with her and I can’t wait to follow her success going forward,” Cooper said. “She’s so knowledgeable in her sport and works so hard to perfect her craft.”
Just before she signed her papers with UConn, Legros addressed the crowd and said she’s happy with the decision and excited for her future.
“I think this will be a really fun step for me to open up a new chapter in my life and I’m really excited about that,” she said.