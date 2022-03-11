The perfect combination of speed and endurance propelled Hurricane junior Audrey Hall to this year’s New Balance Nationals Indoor track meet to be held Sunday at The Armory in New York City.
Hall, a standout cross country and track athlete, qualified for the girls championship 1-Mile Run, one of running’s toughest events, requiring both stamina and quickness.
“I think that’s what I like about it, that you just feel fast, but it’s still longer, too,” Hall said. “It’s a mix of both of them.”
In one of the most demanding events, Hall will compete in one of the sport’s most prestigious meets. Hall, a two-time Class AAA All-State cross country runner, will look to raise the profile of Mountain State running with her participation.
“It’s a big honor and doesn’t happen very often,” Hurricane coach Jimmy Cunningham said. “It’s very rare for a West Virginia athlete to be invited to something like that. It’s been very few and far between.”
This year, Preston County senior Allie Martin will join Hall in the 1-Mile Run.
To qualify for the invitation-only event, Hall eclipsed the 5:05 qualifying standard with a personal-best time of 5:02 at the Marshall High School Invitational on Feb. 26.
“If it was outdoor season, it would have been our school record at the high school right now,” Cunningham said, “so I have no doubt this outdoor season she’s going to easily go under five minutes and break that record.”
During track season, Hall competes in the 800-meter run, 3,200 and 4x800 relay, but the mile stands apart.
“The mile is definitely my favorite event,” she said. “My main goal is just to break five [minutes] in the mile.”
In addition to speed and endurance, Hall displayed an intangible skill — her mental approach — in her Marshall qualifying race.
“She came through the first lap of the 300-meter track, and she was almost in last place, but she ran a very smart race,” Cunningham said. “Some went out way too hard, but she was smart and knew that was not the right race for her, because she knew what her laps needed to be, and she came through exactly what she needed to. She worked her way up by lap two to three. She worked all the way up and she led the mile the rest of the way up until the end.”
During the indoor season, Hall competed at three meets, with events at Youngstown, Ohio and Louisville, Kentucky beyond the Marshall meet.
“Indoor, we’re definitely training more volume than outdoor season, and the meets are more spaced out, so it’s easier to do normal training,” Hall said.
Indoors or outdoors, Hall brings the necessary skill set to compete among not only the state’s best, but also nationally, in the mile.
“It’s a combination of putting in the miles, as far as getting the endurance part up, but also putting in the short, quick speed workouts to have that leg turnover for the mile,” Cunningham said. “It’s a really challenging race, and you’ve to be physically and mentally prepared when you run the mile.”
Hall will run at 10:59 a.m. Sunday in the girls 1-Mile Run; she will compete in the first of four heats, with two additional heats run later in the event schedule. The champion will be determined by time across the six heats.