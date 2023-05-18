Winfield's track and field program flexed its muscles in last year's WVSSAC track and field state meet.
The General boys and girls swept the team titles and have a chance to do so again at this year's meet, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at University of Charleston Stadium.
Winfield's girls are ranked No. 1 in RunWV.com's power rankings and the boys are ranked No. 2.
"They have success because of hard work," Winfield girls coach David Bailey said. "My coaches do a great job and the kids work hard. We thrive on being competitive. You have to run the races and do those things, but my slogan is, 'Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work.' Our kids buy that and they get after it."
On the girls side, senior Rachael Withrow had a strong showing in last year's meet. Withrow earned a title in the 1,600-meter run (5:15.62) and the 3,200-meter run (11:15.66). She's the No. 1 seed in the 1,600 and the No. 2 seed in the 3,200. Last season, Withrow earned third in the 800-meter run (2:24.84) and she's seeded second in this year's 800 (2:24.68).
"Rachael is just an essential kid," Bailey said. "You don't have to tell her much. She knows what she has to do. She comes in ready and she does all the preparation preseason, and in the offseason she really puts hours in."
Last season, senior Allie Germann was a runner-up in the 200-meter dash and she earned an individual title in the 400-meter dash before graduation.
A new Winfield senior sprinter, Carli Boggess, has burst onto the scene. Boggess (25.31) is the No. 1 seed in the 200-meter dash and the No. 2 seed in the 100-meter dash (12.87).
Winfield has some younger athletes taking the stage this year. Sophomore Makaila Armstrong is the No. 4 seed in the 200 (26.78), freshman Ava Ethridge is the No. 4 seed in the 16,00 (5:30.22) and the Generals have myriad youth in the hurdle events.
"I have a bunch of young kids," Bailey said. "My hurdlers are young. Three out of four of them are freshmen. I have Ava Ethridge, who won the state cross country meet, but she's young and we haven't really pushed her much in track. That day is coming. I'm looking for her to do a couple of big things."
Winfield has a good outlook in the relay events as the Generals are seeded No. 1 in the 4x200-meter relay (1:47.85), No. 3 in the 4x400-meter relay (4:16.46) and No. 3 in the 4x100-meter relay (51.22).
That bodes well for a team-oriented Winfield squad.
"We don't rely on the concept of individuals," Bailey said. "It's all about the team. One of my kids wrote a paper for a scholarship the other day and she said, 'I realized I don't need to run for myself, but I need to run for my team.' Our kids have that mentality, and the rest takes care of itself."
Elsewhere in Class AA girls, Sissonville's Zailee Roberts is the No. 4 seed in the 100 (13.05). Poca's Bella Skeens is the No. 2 seed in the 300 (47.80). Herbert Hoover freshman Jenna Brown is the No. 10 seed in the 800 (2:36.88) and the No. 10 seed in the 1,600 (5:45.37).
On the Class AA boys side, Brayden Marshall is the new leader for Winfield after the graduation of Matthew Scheneberg, who won titles in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 last year.
The then-sophomore Marshall earned sixth, third and second, respectively, in those events, and he's in contention to claim first place this year.
Marshall is the No. 6 seed in the 800 (2:20.30), the No. 1 seed in the 1,600 (4:28.30) and the No. 3 seed in the 3,200 (9:53.59).
Despite being the No. 6 seed in the 800 (seeding is based on regional performance), Marshall's 800 time of 1:58.64 is the second-best performance this season.
Marshall also holds the top season performances in the 1,600 (4:18.89) and the 3,200 (9:00.14).
Junior Justin Lipscomb is right behind Marshall as the No. 2 seed in the 1,600 (4:28.80).
Elsewhere in Class AA boys, Nitro's Michael Wines is the No. 6 seed in the 100 (11.51), Herbert Hoover's Brayden Jones is the No. 1 seed in the 200 (22.79) and Poca's Landon Brumfield is the No. 4 seed in the 1,600 (4:33.97).
Herbert Hoover is the No. 3 seed in the 4x100 and the 4x200. Winfield is the No. 5 seed in the 4x100 and the No. 4 seed in the 4x400.
Buffalo's boys are looking to put together a stronger team showing in this year's Class A meet.
The young and inexperienced Bison placed fifth as a team last year as Buffalo accumulated 39 points -- 47 points off the pace of defending champion Doddridge County's 86.
Ahead of this year's meet, the Bison boys are a threat to win the Class A team title as Buffalo has a No. 1 power ranking, according to RunWV.com.
Junior Nick Pitchford was the runner-up in last year's 800 (2:04.92) and he placed third in the 1,600 (4:36.86).
Pitchford is going for gold this season as he's the No. 1 seed in the 800 (2:01.8) and in the 1,600 (4:35.02).
Junior Patrick Reilly is the No. 1 seed in the 3,200 (10:08.60) and the No. 9 seed in the 1,600.
"I think we have a good shot," Buffalo boys coach Jamie Burgess said. "I think it's going to be very close for two or three teams. Ritchie County and Wheeling Central you can never count out. It doesn't matter what Doddridge County looks like on paper. They're always good.
"I think if everyone shows up and does what they're capable of doing, we'll be bringing home some hardware."
In the 100, Cole Whittington is the No. 3 seed (11.37), followed by No. 5 seed Bradley Harris (11.49).
In Class A girls, Williamstown is the defending champion and the Yellowjackets are sitting pretty again with a No. 1 RunWV.com power ranking. Shelby Smith and Brookelyn Reynolds are the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, respectively, in the 100 and 200. Alyssa Sauro is the No. 1 seed in the 800 (2:18.24) and the 1,600 (4:55.63).
Buffalo's Destiney Barnette is the No. 4 seed in the 100 (13.32) and the No. 16 seed in the 200 (30.04). Charleston Catholic's Gabrielle Custer is the No. 9 seed in the 800 (2:32.98). Hannah Fisher is the No. 3 seed in the 300 hurdles.
Worldwide talent Irene Riggs, of Morgantown, is likely to continue her Class AAA girls distance dominance. Riggs is the No. 1 seed in the 800 (2:14.27), the 1,600 (4:56.49) and the 3,200 (10:21.82). Riggs was a champion in all three events last year.
Hurricane's Audrey Hall is the No. 3 seed in the 800 (2:19.94) and the No. 4 seed in the 1,600 (5:11.06).
Hurricane's Lily Haught earned titles in the 100 hurdles (14.87) and the 300 hurdles (44.95) last year. Haught is the No. 1 seed in those events this year.
Capital's Candace Morris is the No. 1 seed in the 100 (12.35).
Despite Riggs, Jefferson is the No. 1-ranked Class AAA girls team, according to RunWV.com.
In Class AAA boys, Huntington has the No. 1 RunWV.com power ranking after the Highlanders earned a third-place team finish last season.
Senior Donovan Garrett is the No. 1 seed in the 110 hurdles (15.28), while his freshman teammate Tayveon Wilson is the No. 3 seed (15.73). Huntington is the No. 1 seed in the 4x200 (1:30.11), the No. 2 seed in the 4x100 (43.25) and the No. 3 seed in the 4x800 (8:24.94).