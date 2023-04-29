Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

buffalo relay
Buy Now

Buffalo relay runner Patrick Reilly (right) hands the baton to anchor runner Nick Pitchford as they go on to win the 4x800 race in the Tudor's Relays track meet at Laidley Field on Friday. Buffalo set a new meet record in the event.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Buffalo junior long-distance runner Patrick Reilly has become somewhat of a team leader this season. 

During the first day of the Tudor's Relays on Friday at UC Stadium -- a small preview of what's to come during the state meet which is set for May 19 and 20 at the same venue -- Reilly and the Bison showed a glimpse of why they're ranked No. 1 in the latest runwv.com Class A power rankings (88 points). 

Stories you might like

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags