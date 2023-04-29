Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Jefferson, Point Pleasant and Doddridge County all had productive weekends in Charleston during the Tudor’s Relays at University of Charleston Stadium.

The three schools earned team victories in both boys and girls in their respective classes on Saturday as Jefferson topped Class AAA in boys and girls, Point Pleasant fielded the top Class AA boys and girls teams and Doddridge’s boys and girls dominated Class A.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

