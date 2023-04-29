Jefferson, Point Pleasant and Doddridge County all had productive weekends in Charleston during the Tudor’s Relays at University of Charleston Stadium.
The three schools earned team victories in both boys and girls in their respective classes on Saturday as Jefferson topped Class AAA in boys and girls, Point Pleasant fielded the top Class AA boys and girls teams and Doddridge’s boys and girls dominated Class A.
The meet provided athletes, coaches and fans a glimpse of the format and facility for the state meet, which is set for May 19 and 20 at UC Stadium.
Class AAA
On the boys side, Jefferson (121 points) edged runner-up Huntington (106). Bridgeport (89.33) placed third, Hurricane (89) finished fourth and George Washington (65.33) rounded out the top five.
Riverside (39.33) earned eighth, South Charleston (37) placed ninth, St. Albans (20) finished in 10th and Capital (10) rounded out the Class AAA boys field in 12th.
Jefferson trailed Hurricane and Huntington in the team standings heading into the early afternoon, but the Cougars won the 4x400-meter relay, the 4x100 relay and the 4x200 relay. Keyshawn Robinson placed second in the 200-meter dash (22.19) and Justin Gottlieb won the 800-meter run (1:55.80).
Robinson is a WVU football commit.
“I think it’s a good experience and preview to see teams we’re going to see in states,” Robinson said.
Jefferson coach Craig Hunter agreed with Robinson about the Tudor’s Relays being good preparation for the state meet.
“That’s one of the main reasons we come down here,” Hunter said. “We come down here to see the state venue and run in the state venue. We get to see some teams from the southern parts of the state that we don’t typically get to see. Then we can gear ourselves up for the home stretch going into regionals and states.”
Hunter was happy with the team victory, but said there’s plenty of work to be done.
“I tell our kids that winning the meet is great, but the ultimate goal is regionals and states,” Hunter said. “You qualify in regionals to give yourself an opportunity to go to states. So that’s what we’re looking forward to.”
Huntington coach Justin Ross, a Jefferson alum, said the Cougars will likely be the team to beat in May.
“I love my Jefferson Cougars, but I love my Huntington Highlanders as well,” Ross said. “That’s where I’m at. They’re a good team and a quality team. There are a lot of teams in this state that are going to go after that championship, and anything can happen in couple weeks.”
Ross was happy with Huntington’s performance over the weekend. Garrett Donovan had a strong showing in winning the 110-meter hurdles (15.30). The Highlanders finished second behind Jefferson in the 4x100 relay (43.75).
Ross said the Highlanders will be one of those teams knocking at Jefferson’s door at the state meet.
“We’re going to try and do everything we can do to achieve our goal, which is to be a state champion,” Ross said. “We know that we’re going to have to tackle that beast because we know Jefferson lost to University by five points last year. We didn’t get anything. Our kids have ambition to bring it home.”
On the girls side, it was all Jefferson in Class AAA as the Cougars (169) easily outmatched runner-up Bridgeport (100). Huntington placed third (97.5), Hurricane earned fourth (74) and Ripley rounded out the top five (53).
Cabell Midland (36) was seventh, George Washington (35) earned eighth, St. Albans (28.5) was in ninth place, South Charleston (24) placed 10th, Capital (11) earned 12th and Riverside placed 13th (5).
A theme across the board was teams participating to get a feel for the state meet. Jefferson girls coach John Serian has been participating in the Tudor’s Relays — formerly the Gazette Relays — for years in preparation for the state meet.
“Back in 2009, we came down here for the Gazette Relays and it gave the kids a chance to see the actual track and we did well at the state meet,” Serian said. “It gives a good indication. It’s a good venue. It’s good competition any way you look at it, and we wanted to see the people from the south take on the people from the north.”
Huntington coach Justin Cox said it was important to face statewide competition like Jefferson.
“This is the only time we get to see Jefferson before the state meet,” Cox said. “We know how strong of a team they are. Them and Morgantown are favorites to be one and two in the state, and it’s good to see how we stack up.”
Jefferson’s Loralei Bangit (25.65) and Huntington’s Ciera Thacker (26.09) went head-to-head in the 200-meter dash. Bangit won the crown by a nose.
“I’m really hopeful for us, and we’ve been working really hard,” Bangit said. “I think we deserve success, from distance, jumps, pole vault and sprints.”
“You get to see who your competition is and mentally prepare so you’re not going into [the state meet] blind,” Thacker said. “The track is slightly different than others in a way.”
Class AA
Poca gave Point Pleasant a close finish on the girls side as Point Pleasant earned a 93-90 victory in Class AA. Sissonville (85) placed third, PikeView (84) was right behind in fourth and Herbert Hoover rounded out the top five (71).
Nitro (60) placed sixth, Lewis County (54) earned seventh, Roane County (52) placed eighth, Wayne (8) was in ninth place and Scott (4) rounded out the field in 10th.
Poca won the 4x400-meter relay (4:28.67) over second-place Point Pleasant (4:39.31) in the final event of the meet, but it wasn’t enough.
Point Pleasant earned points early with a win in the 4x800-meter relay on Friday. Point Pleasant’s Addison Burt won the pole vault and Kiera Tatterson won the 400-meter dash (1:03.83).
Poca’s Bella Skeens had a strong showing in the 100-meter hurdles as she placed first (17.23).
Point Pleasant had an easier time with Poca on the boys side as it earned a first-place finish (171.5) over the runner-up Dots (116.5). Roane County (101) placed third, PikeView (75) earned fourth and Lewis County (62) rounded out the top five. Herbert Hoover (45) earned sixth, Nitro (34) placed seventh, Scott (31) was in eighth and Sissonville (28) earned ninth.
Class A
Doddridge County’s boys racked up 260.5 points to best runner-up St. Marys (172). Charleston Catholic (75) earned third, Buffalo (51.5) placed fourth and Sherman (51) earned fifth.
Buffalo’s Cole Whittington won the 200-meter dash (23.54). Poca’s Landon Brumfield (2:03.22) and Thomas Taylor (2:13.47) placed second and third, respectively, in the 800-meter run.
On the girls side, Doddridge was equally dominant as it scored 272 points to defeat runner-up Charleston Catholic (131). St. Marys (119) placed third and Sherman (56) was in fourth.