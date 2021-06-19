HAMLIN — In 2019, Lincoln County’s Lilli Ross finished seventh in the Class AA shot put competition at the state track and field meet as a sophomore. As a junior in 2020, she didn’t get to compete at all due to the season being lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Going into her senior season, Ross decided that she was going to completely dedicate herself to achieving the ultimate goal for any high school athlete, winning a state championship.
“Lilli is an extremely hard worker, she completely dedicated herself to reaching the goal of becoming a state champion,” Lincoln County track coach Bob Watts said. “She had been a cheerleader all of her life and then she quit the cheerleading team last year to concentrate on doing her thing this season as a senior.”
The extra work and dedication paid off for Ross on June 12 at University of Charleston Stadium as she took first place in the Class AAA girls shot put competition with a throw of 35 feet, 53/4 inches.
The throw, which was her personal best, made Ross the first track and field state champion in Lincoln County history.
“It felt awesome, I was truly speechless at first. I didn’t know what to think at the time” Ross said of achieving her goal. “I was in shock really and was just thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s actually happening.’”
Ross had competed in track and field since she was in the sixth grade at Guyan Valley Middle School and began doing shot put when she was in the seventh grade.
She said while she feels she has always been a hard worker, that she really put in some extra time toward being the best she could be in her final season.
“Going into this season I practiced every day as much as I could. Where we didn’t have a season last year due to COVID, I tried to put in a lot of work in the offseason” Ross said. “And then during practice everyone practices about an hour and a half each day, but I would always stay afterwards. I would train in Huntington, I would train in Lincoln County. Anywhere I could train I would train.”
Watts, who has been the Lincoln County track coach for the past five seasons, said Ross’s best attribute is that she is a relentless worker.
“She’s done a lot of off-site work with a lady named Terina Gardner, who is an excellent throws coach. I credit her with a lot of Lilli’s success, and of course Lilli and her hard work too,” Watts said. “Lilli has been lifting on her own for much of the year and has just been working really hard. And fortunately for her she peaked right there at the state meet.”
Watts said Ross being Lincoln County’s first state champion makes it even more special for him personally, as she is his granddaughter.
Lilli, who graduated with a 4.0-plus grade-point average, will be attending Marshall University in the fall as she eyes a career as a chiropractor. She said she had been in contact with Marshall track and field coach Jeff Small about potentially throwing for the Thundering Herd as a preferred walk-on, but that she is still weighing her options.