Wheeling Central Catholic senior sprinter Cooper Blair reached the mountaintop of his high school track and field career at the Class A state meet on Saturday at University of Charleston Stadium.
Blair, the anchor for his Wheeling Central Catholic's 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams, helped the Maroon Knights to state titles in both events.
Remarkably, Blair did so in running blades.
Blair was affected by Amniotic Band Syndrome, which, according to childrenshospital.org, happens when fibrous bands of the amniotic sac -- the lining inside the uterus that contains a fetus -- get tangled around a developing fetus.
"The fluid in the womb [wrapped] around my arms and legs," Blair said. "I got a few small scars on my arms and legs. That made my feet come out all backwards, twisted, all sorts of messed up."
Blair's parents had a decision to make: have surgeries done to fix his feet, put him in a wheelchair or amputate his feet.
"My parents were faced with the most difficult decision I'm sure of their lives," Blair said. "The thing about amputating is they were told if I amputate I probably won't walk. I won't be playing sports, I won't be running. They were faced with a huge problem."
Blair's parents made the decision to have his feet amputated when he was 2 years old.
"I think it's the best decision they've ever made," Blair said. "I was introduced to track and field when I was 9 and I played all sorts of sports before that, just being a kid."
Blair's mom, Richelle, is also his coach.
"They said he would never walk so now to see him with state championships in his relays is pretty awesome," she said.
Richelle introduced her son to track at a young age so he could meet other kids. Things progressed from there.
"He started running track to meet kids," she said. "He started running with other amputees. We wanted to do it for social [purposes]. He ended up being pretty good at it so he kept running and running and we moved on to the high school level.
"It became a passion of his and a dream of his. We found different people along the way that were making blades for him, making him run better. It just became part of his life. He was Cooper and he ran."
The Blairs have been all over the country for Cooper's meets. In Minnesota in 2021, Cooper tried out for the paralympics and missed the cut by .01 seconds according to Richelle. He's going to try for the paralympics again in 2024.
Blair was invited to the Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon and will compete in the event on Saturday.
"We're skipping graduation and we're going to experience running at Hayward Field," Richelle said. "That'll be interesting."
Richelle talked about the relationship she has with his son as a mom and a coach.
"He gets a little mad at me as a mom but it's been fun," Richelle said. "I've been blessed to be able to do it. Not just him, this whole team is awesome. Not one of them think of him as being different. We've had a great time."
Aside from helping the Maroon Knights to state titles in the relays, Cooper finished fifth in the 100 meters (11.74) and fifth in the 200 (23.44).
Cooper reflected on his state titles.
"It was an unreal opportunity, unreal experience being able to do this with my family, brothers and with God on my side," he said. "It was something that I couldn't be more proud of. I worked hard. Put in the work. It all paid off."