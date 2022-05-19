There isn’t a lot of Kanawha Valley representation in the Class A state track meet, which begins Friday night at University of Charleston Stadium and concludes with the bulk of the events Saturday morning and afternoon.
But the Valley schools that are participating, Buffalo and Charleston Catholic, represent the area well.
That’s especially the case for a much improved Buffalo boys squad.
In last year’s meet, the Bison boys placed 13th, garnering just 15 points. Buffalo boys coach Jamie Burgess expects a much better team finish this year.
“We’re feeling pretty good, we’ve got a few athletes that are gonna be competing for first place in several events, so we’re excited about that,” Burgess said. “I expect we’re gonna quadruple that score this year and maybe a few more if everything goes well.”
Junior sprinter Bradley Harris is the No. 3 seed in the 100-meter dash (11.47) and he’s the No. 3 seed in the 200 (23.49). Harris is the No. 6 seed in the 300 hurdles (43.72).
Also in the 100 is freshman Cole Whittington, who makes his state meet debut as the No. 7 seed (11.58).
In the 800-meter run, sophomore Nick Pitchford is the No. 3 seed (2:05.31) and sophomore Jackson Mallett is the 12th seed (2:11.50). Pitchford is the No. 3 seed in the 1,600 (4:47.58) and teammate Patrick Reilly, a sophomore, is right behind him as the No. 4 seed (4:48.52).
Reilly is the No. 6 seed in the 3,200 (10:44.35) and Mallett is the No. 12 seed (10:54.26). In the 110 hurdles, sophomore Gunner Fertig is the No. 11 seed (17.61).
The Bison have run into injury trouble in the relays. Buffalo is the No. 15 seed in the 4x100 (49.55) and the 14th seed in the 4x200 (1:41.92).
“We’ve been plagued with injuries over the last few weeks so that could affect the outcome,” Burgess said. “We had half of my 4x100 and 4x200 teams out so we’ve had to make some changes. We made those changes before regionals. They performed well there. They put in some work this week. Cleaned up handoffs.”
Buffalo is the ninth seed in the 4x800 (9:20.10) and 10th in the 4x100 shuttle hurdle (1:09.08).
Fertig will be a force in the field events. He’s the No. 1 seed in the high jump (6 feet, 2 inches) and No. 3 seed in the pole vault (12-6). In the discus throw, seniors Devin Barker and Drew Clendenin are the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds, respectively (128-5, 128-3).
On the girls side for Buffalo, junior Courtney Burgess is the No. 13 seed in the 100 hurdles (18.60) and the No. 13 seed in the long jump (13-11). In the 300 hurdles, freshman Abby Kilgore is the No. 15 seed (57.08). In the high jump, junior Chloe Hale is the No. 7 seed (4-10).
Senior Lilly Wyant looks to secure an individual title in the discus throw as she’s the No. 2 seed (108-4).
Charleston Catholic’s girls are a strong group as well. Freshman runner Aurelia Kirby is a highlight for the Irish as she’s the No. 7 seed in the 800 (2:31.26), the No. 11 seed in the 1,600 (5:50.99) and the No. 7 seed in the 3,200 (12:34.62).
“Aurelia Kirby has really come on in the last two weeks,” Catholic coach Scott Welch said. “The last meet of the regular season at Ripley she broke through that barrier that runners have and she popped times in the two-mile, the mile and the 800.”
Another freshman, Hannah Fisher, is the No. 9 seed in the 400 (1:05.73). Fisher is also the No. 7 seed in the 300 hurdles (51.05). Also racing in the 400 is junior Palmer Brown as she’s the 12th seed (1:06.60).
In the 100, junior Sierra Bolles is the No. 14 seed (14.4) and she’s the No. 16 seed in the 200 (30.22). Sophomore Hannah Sullivan is the No. 8 seed in the 100 hurdles (17.50).
“When we started off the season we were challengers,” Welch said. “Usually on paper I have dynamic girls returning and I didn’t have that this year. So we focused at the beginning of the year on getting our relays in place and under control and we worked out from that.”
Welch said his 4x800 relay team is strong. It’s seeded 11th (12:34) but that doesn’t tell the whole story.
“It’s a very strong team,” he said. “in the regional we had backup runners but that was not my regular starting team. Our girls 4x800 is looking at being second or third. Williamstown is untouchable, in my opinion.”
In other relay events, the Irish are the No. 5 seed in the 4x102.5 shuttle hurdles (1:12.64), No. 5 in the 4x400 (4:32.56) and No. 8 in the 4x100 (55.42).
St. Joseph Central has four athletes competing in the Class A meet. Freshman Quincey Mullens makes her state meet debut as the No. 15 seed in the 200 (29.92). She’ll also compete in the 100 hurdles as the 15th seed (18.72) and she’s the No. 15 seed in the long jump (13-5.50).
Freshman Riley Moran is also making her debut in the 800 as she’s the No. 16 seed (2:42.98). She’s also racing in the 1,600 as the No. 13 seed (6:14.12) and the 3,200 as the 14th seed (13:43.74).
Freshman Lucia Okuna is the 16th seed in the 1,600 (6:58.51) and the 15th seed in the 3,200 (14:34.69).
The lone St. Joe boy in the Class A meet is freshman Colin Woefel, who is the No. 13 seed in the 400 (55.47).