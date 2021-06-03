Buffalo and Charleston Catholic came away with regional track titles Wednesday evening as Class A meets were held throughout West Virginia.
At Parkersburg South, Buffalo swept both the girls and boys team championships in the Region 4 meet, while Charleston Catholic’s girls took the team title in the Region 3 meet at Woodrow Wilson.
Buffalo produced one individual double winner in the girls meet as Jessica Reynolds led both the 100-meter high hurdles and 300 low hurdles.
The Bison had three multiple-event winners in the boys meet -- Bradley Harris took the 200, 400 and long jump, Nicholas Pitchford led the 800 and 300 intermediate hurdles and Gunner Fertig claimed the 110 hurdles and pole vault.
Charleston Catholic’s girls won all five relay events in the Region 3 meet and had two individual double winners in Aubrie Custer (1,600, 3,200) and Audrey Miller (400, 300 hurdles).
The top three in all running events and in all field events except high jump and pole vault automatically qualify for next week’s state meet at University of Charleston Stadium. The top four in pole vault and high jump advance, as well as others who clear minimum qualifying standards. Additional state meet qualifiers will come after times and distances from regional meets are compared.